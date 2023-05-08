The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
7 of the most savage Nigerian celebrity clapbacks of all time

Babatunde Lawal

While many celebrities ignore demeaning comments and trolls, there are others who never turn a blind eye.

Who wouldn’t want to take a swipe at a popular person and get away with it? However, there are celebrities who don’t let things slide, and they take to their keyboards to showcase their own wit and that they can be savage too.

Here, the Pulse Celebrity Desk will look at five times Nigerian celebrities were so savage, it was hilarious.

In May 2022, the media personality responded to a Twitter user who criticised the game show ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,’ which he hosts in Nigeria.

According to the Twitter user, the show has become boring. "This show is not as before…boring," he wrote.

The show host wasted no time responding to the comment in the most savage way possible.

He wrote, "It's really not exciting for people who are allergic to general knowledge."

It all started in March 2020, when the self-proclaimed giant of Africa, Burna Boy, stated on Twitter that he was willing to go toe-to-toe with any "worthy challenger" lyrically and musically.

Then, Reekado Banks indicated his interest in challenging him, and Burna delivered a savage reply, saying, “You know I got too much love for you bro. But didn’t you see when I said “Worthy Challenger”? Reeky oooooo!!!.”

The Nollywood actor shared a picture on his Instagram page in 2020, talking about how his week and work schedules have been hectic.

Then, an Instagram user quizzed him about his marital status and asked, "Come G, Hope you are married."

Jim replied, "Yes, my dear young idiot. Perhaps if you mind your biz more and stop acting like a guy with a small penis, and beards, you would ask an intelligent question next. Bless.”

In 2019, Davido savagely replied a follower who advised him to leave politics and focus more on his music.

However, the follower’s grammar blunder put him in a position to be savaged by the musician, who couldn’t stop himself from replying to him.

The follower wrote, Man stop doing politics, you will broke your career.”

Davido responded, "Man, stop trying to speak English, you will broke my ear."

Sometime last year, the singer hit back at a troll who said that the streets preferred her up-and-coming colleague, Ayra Starr, to her.

The person tweeted that Simi had fallen off. “You fell off. Streets listen to Ayra Starr now,” she wrote.

Responding to the troll, Simi wrote, “Ayra is the shit now, who doesn't know that? Ur papa wey no fall off, where he dey right now (sic)?”

In 2018, an Instagram troll made baseless speculations about an actor's sexuality and accused him of being a "low-key gay man" alongside Alex Ekubo and Uti Nwachukwu.

However, the troll added that the actor in question, Bryan, might be bisexual because he was married. The troll concluded her comment with the assertion that she wasn't homophobic.

Bryan didn't take the accusations lying down. He didn't try to defend himself or protest his innocence. Instead, he came back strong against the troll. He wrote, "You are just angry because I made out with your dad, and he gave birth to you, and now you find it hard to tell people you have two dads. Shame."

In 2021, the Nigerian actress took to her official Twitter page and showed her support for Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, by sharing his photo and adding motivational words.

A non-Peter Obi supporter, however, was not having it and took to bashing the actress over her political stance. He wrote, "Keep dreaming. By Sunday next weekend. You will need a pack of white handkerchiefs to wipe your wailing face."

Despite getting trolled, the actress decided to keep things classy by responding in a more polite tone.

She wrote, "There will be no wailing on this side, brother. If it's good, we all benefit; if it turns out otherwise, you continue to see Shege. It may go round, the difference na to the degree. May that not be our collective portion. May Nigeria win!"

ADVERTISEMENT

