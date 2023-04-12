5 Nigerian celebrity couples you probably forgot were once together

While some of these high-profile couples have managed to stay in the spotlight, others have faded into obscurity, leaving fans wondering whatever happened to their favourite celebrity pairings.

In this article, we will take a trip down memory lane and revisit five Nigerian celebrities and their previous relationships:

1) Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh is no stranger to controversy when it comes to her relationships. The popular actress and entertainer have been involved in a number of high-profile romances that have made headlines, both during their beginning and their eventual end.

One of her most talked-about relationships was with Luxury jeweller, Michael Awolaja, known as Malivelihood, back in 2013. The couple was known for extravagant displays of affection, with Awolaja gifting Tonto expensive presents that she proudly showed off on social media.

However, their fairytale romance was short-lived, but Tonto's love life was far from over. She later dated Olakunle Churchill, whom she eventually married, only to divorce a few years later.

Despite taking a break from the dating scene, Tonto found love again with Prince Kpokpogri. However, their relationship also ended in a bitter breakup.

2) DJ Cuppy

Pulse Nigeria

DJ Cuppy is a household name in Nigeria's entertainment industry, having made a name for herself as a musician and media personality. Over the years, she has been romantically linked with a number of high-profile individuals.

Unfortunately, most of these relationships have not stood the test of time. One of DJ Cuppy's most notable relationships was with Asa Asika, Davido's former manager. The couple started dating in 2011, and although their relationship was on and off over the years, they made their love public.

However, they eventually went their separate ways but rekindled their romance in 2018, only for it to fizzle out again two years later. In addition to Asika, DJ Cuppy has been linked to Victor Aniechebe, a well-known Nigerian footballer who used to play for Everton, and musician Sean Tizzle.

There have also been rumours of her dating Anthony Joshua and Kiddwaya, but these have not been confirmed.

Despite the ups and downs of her past relationships, DJ Cuppy has found love again with British boxer, Ryan Taylor, with whom she is now engaged. Fans are hopeful that this relationship will last and wish the couple all the best for their future.

3) Tiwa Savage

ece-auto-gen

Tiwa Savage is a well-known Nigerian Afropop singer and songwriter who has made a significant impact in the music industry both nationally and internationally. Over the years, she has been romantically linked with several high-profile individuals, with some of these relationships garnering significant public attention.

One of Tiwa's most notable relationships was with TeeBillz, who was also her manager at the time. The couple eventually got married in 2014, but the marriage was short-lived and ended in a messy divorce.

Tiwa and TeeBillz have a son together named Jamal. She has also been linked to other famous musicians, including Dr Sid, Wizkid, 2 Baba, Donjazzy, Olamide, Patoranking, and even Naira Marley.

Currently, Tiwa is a single mother of one, and there is no public information about her current dating status.

4) Burna Boy

ece-auto-gen

Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy, has been linked to several women throughout his career, but it remains uncertain if he is currently in a relationship.

One of his rumoured past relationships was with Cynthia Morgan, but the singer denied the claims, stating that any romantic display was merely for a music video. Burna Boy has also been romantically linked to Princess Shyngle, a Gambian actress and filmmaker, as well as Jo Pearl, a British fashion model and entrepreneur.

Edith Williams, a London-based make-up artist and educator, has also been rumoured to have had a romantic relationship with the Grammy award-winning artist.

However, Burna Boy's most publicised relationship to date was with British rapper, Stefflon Don. The couple made their relationship public in early 2019 and were known for sharing affectionate posts on social media.

Unfortunately, their relationship ended in a public and messy breakup, leaving fans shocked and curious about the details of their split.

5) Regina Daniels

Pulse Nigeria

Regina Daniels, a Nollywood actress and film producer, made headlines when she tied the knot with billionaire Ned Nwoko. However, before settling down with Nwoko, Regina was in a relationship with fellow actor, Somadina Adinma.

Despite the attention their relationship received from the media and fans, the couple eventually parted ways. Although Adinma and Regina were no longer together, rumors still circulated about their potential reconciliation.

However, Daniels went on to marry Nwoko, and the couple has since welcomed two children together. Despite the controversy surrounding their age difference, the couple remains happily married.