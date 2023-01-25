5 Nigerian celebrities that still make us believe in love [Pulse List]

As a result of these constant stories that bombard the media, some people might wonder if love is truly a thing.

Fortunately, there are others whose steady love stories continue to strengthen our faith in the concept.

The Pulse Celebrity Desk takes a look at five celebs who have rekindled our interest in love:

Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs

Pulse Nigeria

The greatest test of any relationship is overcoming temptations and challenges, and this union has faced both and triumphed. As such, the marriage of these two veteran Nollywood actors is nothing short of inspiring.

Having been married for over 35 years, they are arguably Nollywood’s oldest power couple.

Olu Jacobs and his beautiful wife, Joke Silva, met in 1981 at the National Theatre in Lagos during the 21st Independent Anniversary.

Simi and Adekunle Gold

Pulse Nigeria

This duo have done nothing but show us the sweet and interesting side of celebrity relationships. To the best of our knowledge, they are a sweet couple, who have helped to keep the "God when" narrative alive.

Simi and Adekunle are great to keep up with on social media as they often comment on each other's posts in a cute and playful manner; taking subtle jabs at each other and having fun while at it.

Their love life has gotten more interesting to follow since they welcomed their daughter Deja in 2020, when Simi sang the hit song ‘Duduke.’

Adesua Etomi and Banky Wellington

Pulse Nigeria

This two got married in 2017 after appearing in the movie ‘The Wedding Party’, where they were an onscreen couple.

Since getting married in February 2017, the two of them have shown just how amazing they are.

The way they support each other and show love to each other is very inspiring and keeps us believing in love.

Their relationship started in 2015, but both parties kept it away from the prying eyes of the media until they were ready to let us in.

Mercy Johnson and Prince Okojie

Pulse Nigeria

Johnson and her husband are an interesting bunch that constantly feed us with lovey dovey content on social media.

With their cute kids often making an appearance in their videos, they are the embodiment of marriage goals.

Despite their public display of affection, this couple have managed to keep their private affairs from the prying eyes of the media.

12 years in and four children later, it's obvious they have their marriage figured out.

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi

Pulse Nigeria

These two are yet to get married, but they have earned the right to be on this list with their beautiful love story.

It has been one that has gotten many people wishing for what they have, because the relationship appears to be fun, goofy, playful, and intimate.

They got engaged in early 2022, and the union has stayed drama-free for the most part.

The news of their engagement got a warm reception from everyone, and we're hoping a wedding ceremony will happen in 2023.

Special mention:

Davido and Chioma.

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe