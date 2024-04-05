ADVERTISEMENT
3 times Bobrisky has gotten in trouble with the law

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The social media influencer has been arrested three times.

Bobrisky has been charged to court after a series of arrests spanning years
Bobrisky has been charged to court after a series of arrests spanning years [PG]

Popular transwoman and socialite, Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, made headlines this week after getting into legal trouble for mutilating naira notes.

But this is not the first time the influencer has had a run-in with the law and spent time in custody.

Bobrisky first got in trouble with the law seven years ago
Bobrisky first got in trouble with the law seven years ago [Ib9ja] Pulse Nigeria
In November 2017, after Bobrisky's friendship with the Real Housewives of Lagos star, Toyin Lawani, went sour, Lawani reported Bobrisky to the police on accusations that she sent strange cars to trail her and her kids, and also claimed that Bobrisky stole her clients.

Lawani then petitioned the police over the threat to life and had Bobrisky arrested. However, when Bobrisky was released, she claimed Lawani involved the police because she refused to apologise for “stealing her clients.”

Bobrisky is 33 years old
Bobrisky is 33 years old [Instagram/Bobrisky222] Bobrisky [Instagram/Bobrisky222] Pulse Nigeria
In 2020, Bobrisky was arrested yet again, this time on a ₦30 million fraud allegation. An unnamed businesswoman petitioned the police alleging that Bobrisky fraudulently collected the sum of ₦30 million from her. Bobrisky was then arrested in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

The police force’s Public Relations Officer at the time, Frank Mba, confirmed the arrest and stated that the matter was under investigation.

"Yes, Bobrisky was arrested in the early hours of today following a petition by a Nigerian woman that the cross-dresser collected 30 million from her for sales but did not keep to the end of the deal," he said.

She was, however, granted bail due to the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in Lagos.

ALSO READ: How Bobrisky's case of abusing naira notes will end if it goes to court

Most recently, Bobrisky was arrested by the EFCC on April 3, 2024, for abusing the naira.

The agency stated that the influencer was arrested for spraying and flaunting wads of new naira notes at the premiere of the film, Beasts of Two Worlds, on March 24, 2024.

Bobrisky in court
Bobrisky in court [X/Seun Okin] Pulse Nigeria
She was later arraigned on a six-count charge, but two of the charges, relating to money laundering, were dropped. The court postponed sentencing to April 9 after the socialite pleaded guilty to the other four counts of spraying naira notes at four different events.

