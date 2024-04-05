3 times Bobrisky has gotten in trouble with the law

But this is not the first time the influencer has had a run-in with the law and spent time in custody.

3 times Bobrisky has been arrested

1. November 2017

In November 2017, after Bobrisky's friendship with the Real Housewives of Lagos star, Toyin Lawani, went sour, Lawani reported Bobrisky to the police on accusations that she sent strange cars to trail her and her kids, and also claimed that Bobrisky stole her clients.

Lawani then petitioned the police over the threat to life and had Bobrisky arrested. However, when Bobrisky was released, she claimed Lawani involved the police because she refused to apologise for “stealing her clients.”

2. May 2020

In 2020, Bobrisky was arrested yet again, this time on a ₦30 million fraud allegation. An unnamed businesswoman petitioned the police alleging that Bobrisky fraudulently collected the sum of ₦30 million from her. Bobrisky was then arrested in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

The police force’s Public Relations Officer at the time, Frank Mba, confirmed the arrest and stated that the matter was under investigation.

"Yes, Bobrisky was arrested in the early hours of today following a petition by a Nigerian woman that the cross-dresser collected ₦30 million from her for sales but did not keep to the end of the deal," he said.

She was, however, granted bail due to the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in Lagos.

3. April 2024

Most recently, Bobrisky was arrested by the EFCC on April 3, 2024, for abusing the naira.

The agency stated that the influencer was arrested for spraying and flaunting wads of new naira notes at the premiere of the film, Beasts of Two Worlds, on March 24, 2024.

