3 Nigerian celebrities who are married to politicians

Here are three Nigerian celebrities whose spouses are involved in politics:

1) Mercy Johnson

ADVERTISEMENT

Mercy Johnson Okojie is known for her exceptional acting skills and her philanthropic work. As a mother of four, she has been able to balance her successful acting career with her roles as a wife and mother. Her husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie, is a businessman who has ventured into politics.

Prince Odianosen recently declared his candidacy for the All Progressive Party (APC) and contested for the Esan North East/South East Federal Constituency in Edo State.

Mercy used her influence to support her husband during his political campaign. Her support and advocacy helped to create more awareness for his candidacy.

In the end, Prince Odianosen emerged victorious in the election with a total of 21,746 votes. Mercy's support for her husband shows the power of celebrities in politics and their ability to use their platform for the greater good.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a family, the Okojies continue to inspire and motivate many with their contributions to both the entertainment industry and Nigerian politics.

2) Adesua Etomi

Pulse Nigeria

Adesua Etomi is a talented Nollywood actress and musician, whose husband, Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, is a well-known singer, entrepreneur, and politician.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2018, Banky declared his interest in running for the House of Representatives under the Modern Democratic Party but unfortunately lost the election.

However, he did not give up on his political career and later switched to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to run for Lagos’ Eti-Osa Federal Constituency Seat in Nigeria’s House of Representatives.

In June 2022, Banky emerged as the party's flag bearer for Eti-Osa ahead of the 2023 election. Although he eventually lost to his opponent, Mr. Thaddeus Attah of the Labour Party (LP), there was some controversy surrounding the election results, as party agents could not agree with INEC.

Despite this, Banky graciously accepted the outcome and congratulated his opponent. In his own words, "I feel grateful, even in defeat." Banky's determination to make a difference through politics, as well as his graciousness in defeat, are traits that have endeared him to many.

ADVERTISEMENT

3) Regina Daniels

Pulse Nigeria

Regina Daniels is a multifaceted personality, who is not only a popular Nollywood actress but also a social media influencer and mother of two. She is married to Nigerian politician and philanthropist, Ned Nwoko.

Despite facing constant criticism for the age difference between her and her husband, Regina has been able to successfully balance her career as an actress with her role as a political wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ned Munir Nwoko is an accomplished lawyer, philanthropist, and politician who served as a member of the House of Representatives, representing the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in Delta State from 1999 to 2003.

He recently ran for office as the People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Delta North Senatorial District, and emerged as the winner, scoring a total of 242 votes.