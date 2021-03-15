Nigerian music icon 2Face Idibia has called out African leaders for oppressing their citizens.

In a post shared via his Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 14, 2021, the music star and activist slammed African leaders and the elites for using their powers to oppress the poor.

"Dear African leaders/rulers and elites, what are you guys using your so-called power for? Cos your power is nothing if it is only used for the oppression of your people," he wrote.

The music icon slams African leaders and the elites over their overzealous use of power to oppress people. [Instagram/Official2baba]

"Just a simple question. #RiddleMeThis #UnWashTheBrainWasher."

Idibia is not just known for his singing prowess but activism.

The singer has at several times called out the government over its decisions and governing style.

Earlier in January, the music star took a swipe at the government when said he was hopeful for a better Nigeria despite his personal feelings for the politicians that run the affairs of the country.