Nigeria music icon 2Baba Idibia says he is still hopeful for a better Nigeria despite his personal feelings for the politicians that run the affairs of the country.

The music star made this known via his Instagram stories on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

"No matter how I dey feel about how politics and some politicians don mess Naija up, I still proud of Naija with my full chest," he wrote.

The singer believes that someday, the country will get it right. [Instagram/Official2Baba]

"E choke die now but I believe say e go enter. E fit be after I don kpai sef but the engine don start. Bless us. Bless Naija aka the headquarter of Africa."

Idibia is not just known for his singing prowess but activism.

The singer has at several times called out the government over its decisions and governing style.

2Face Idibia thinks the Nigeria system is in shambles and it had been hijacked by criminals met to be leaders. [Instagram/Official2baba]

Recall that in January 2017, 2baba announced a nationwide protest against the policies of the federal government.

According to him, the Nigerian government has failed its people leading the country into an economic downturn.

However, after coming under intense pressure to drop the demonstration, 2baba announced the cancellation.