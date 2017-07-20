Home > Local >

Senate confirms 8 INEC commissioners

The Nigerian Senate confirmed the appointment of eight of the 12 remaining Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday, July 20, 2017.

The Senate Committee on INEC had presented its reports on the nominees at plenary on Wednesday.

The commissioners that were confirmed at plenary on Thursday are: Asmau Sani Maikudi (Katsina), Sam Olugbadebo Olumekun (Ondo), Mahmuda Isah (Kebbi), Riskuwa Shehu (Sokoto), Kasim Gana Geidam (Yobe), Jibrin Ibrahim Zarewa (Kano), Abdulganiyu Olayinka Raji (Oyo) and Samuel Egwu (Kogi).

The nomination of Professor Mustapha Zubairu (Niger) was rejected due to being from the same senatorial district as the National Commissioner of INEC, Mohammed Haruna.

The nominations of Mahmuda Isah (Kebbi) and Ahmad Bello Mahmud (Zamfara) were also suspended for "further legislative considerations."

The Chairman of the committee, Suleiman Nazif, explained that they were still making consultations on the two.

The confirmation of Ambassador Rufus Oloruntoyin Akeju (Lagos) was suspended after an objection was raised by the Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Abiodun Olujimi (PDP, Ekiti) who presented a court ruling against him.

Senate President Bukola Saraki referred the case to the committee to investigate and report back to the Senate.

