Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Trump says North Korea talks 'going well,' lashes critics

Trump US Presdent says North Korea talks 'going well,' lashes critics

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday talks with North Korea were making progress despite reports Kim Jong Un's regime had stepped up its nuclear program after the two leaders held a historic summit.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Trump has claimed his June 12 meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un resolved the old foes' nuclear stand-off play

Trump has claimed his June 12 meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un resolved the old foes' nuclear stand-off

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday talks with North Korea were making progress despite reports Kim Jong Un's regime had stepped up its nuclear program after the two leaders held a historic summit.

"Many good conversations with North Korea-it is going well!" he tweeted. "In the meantime, no Rocket Launches or Nuclear Testing in 8 months.

"All of Asia is thrilled. Only the Opposition Party, which includes the Fake News, is complaining. If not for me, we would now be at War with North Korea!"

Trump's comments came as his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was to head back to North Korea on Thursday to flesh out the bare bones nuclear agreement signed by the two leaders during their summit meeting in Singapore last month.

Trump has boasted that the statement resolved the old foes' nuclear stand-off, but Pompeo has been tasked with nailing down details.

There have been reports Kim's regime has failed to honor its denuclearization pledge after the June 12 meeting.

The Washington Post on Sunday quoted four unnamed US officials who were briefed on intelligence findings that point to preparations for deceiving the United States, while NBC news has said Pyongyang is increasing its nuclear fuel production.

Citing satellite imagery, a respected monitoring group last month said operations and infrastructure works were continuing at the North's main Yongbyon nuclear site, while the Trump administration itself has cited "an unusual and extraordinary threat" from North Korea's nuclear arsenal to extend decade-long sanctions.

A report in Axios on Monday suggested if talks go well, Trump could invite Kim to New York in September to continue the dialogue as the UN General Assembly gets under way.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In India At least 44 dead in bus crashbullet
2 In Uganda Military arrests former police chiefbullet
3 Andre Rieu Dutch violin maestro Rieu fights child labour finebullet

Related Articles

Russia-US Meeting Putin and Trump will not discuss Crimea, Kremlin
World Trump interviews 4 supreme court prospects in rush to name replacement
World Trump, looking to midterms, attacks democrats on calls to abolish ice
World Trump pressures Saudi Arabia to increase oil production
World Trump, looking to midterms, attacks Democrats on calls to abolish ICE
World Trump says he has short list for supreme court and will reveal his pick on July 9
World Trump, at rally, vows to carry on anthony kennedy's legacy with court pick
World Trump's blessing lifts ally in South Carolina race
World Trump helps boost two preferred candidates while progressive democrats gain
World Trump set to tilt court as Kennedy retires

World

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has been arrested as part of a widening graft probe
In Malaysia Former Prime Minister arrested over huge graft probe
French Navy divers searching the remains of an American P-47 Thunderbolt which crashed off the coast of Corsica in 1944
In France French divers help US honour promise to bring WWII pilot home
The journey to the area where the boys are trapped takes a skilled Navy SEAL diver about six hours
In Thailand What now for the Thai boys found in a cave?
President meets four finalists for Supreme Court seat
World President meets four finalists for Supreme Court seat