ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Thousands protest for US troops to leave Niger, days after Russians' arrival

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Niger junta recently announced plans to withdraw from the military agreement with Washington.

Thousands protest for US troops to leave Niger Republic, days after Russians' arrival
Thousands protest for US troops to leave Niger Republic, days after Russians' arrival

Recommended articles

Protesters included students and several prominent figures from the military regime, who camped in front of the National Assembly Headquarters on Saturday, April 13, 2024, with placards bearing different anti-US inscriptions.

The charged crowd was chorusing “Down with American imperialism” and “The people’s liberation is on the march.

Sheikh Ahmadou Mamoudou, a prominent religious leader bellowed, “They said they (the Americans) were going to leave, so let them leave in peace and quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flags from Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Russia were hoisted but organisers cautioned demonstrators to refrain from chanting insulting slogans against the US or burning its flags.

The development comes a few days after dozens of Russian military instructors arrived in the West African country as part of a new agreement between the Niger junta and Moscow.

The Russian troops reportedly arrived along with a state-of-the-art air defence system they are expected to install and teach Niger's army how to use it.

However, a spokesperson for the junta, on Friday, April 12, 2024, confirmed the Russians were in Niger to train soldiers.

In mid-March, Niger announced plans to withdraw from the military agreement with Washington, claiming the 2012 cooperation agreement had been “unilaterally imposed” by the US.

ADVERTISEMENT

The West African country joined their counterparts in the Sahel region ruled by military authorities to have recently strengthened ties with Russia.

At the end of 2023, French troops were expelled from Niger but about 1,000 American soldiers remain based in Agadez city in the north.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Thousands protest for US troops to leave Niger, days after Russians' arrival

Thousands protest for US troops to leave Niger, days after Russians' arrival

I'm sorry for treating you badly - Oshiomhole apologises to APC defector

I'm sorry for treating you badly - Oshiomhole apologises to APC defector

Gov Eno to renovate late Nollywood makeup artist's family house, support siblings

Gov Eno to renovate late Nollywood makeup artist's family house, support siblings

Iran-Israel War - What we know so far as the Middle East boils again

Iran-Israel War - What we know so far as the Middle East boils again

Boko Haram abducted Chibok girls 10 years ago — Nigeria learned nothing from it

Boko Haram abducted Chibok girls 10 years ago — Nigeria learned nothing from it

Barefooted man and woman cuddle throughout 4-hour flight — people are angry about it

Barefooted man and woman cuddle throughout 4-hour flight — people are angry about it

You had me at 20 years old - Sowore pays tribute to his mum on 73rd birthday

You had me at 20 years old - Sowore pays tribute to his mum on 73rd birthday

Police arrest 20 suspected Yoruba nation agitators for invading Oyo Assembly complex

Police arrest 20 suspected Yoruba nation agitators for invading Oyo Assembly complex

Minister assures northerners that Tinubu has their best interests in mind

Minister assures northerners that Tinubu has their best interests in mind

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

LGBTQ

Central Region: Suspected lesbians escape gang-rape in Nyakrom

Among the victims were several children (image used for illustrative purpose) [Shutterstock]

91 people drown in boat accident while trying to escape cholera outbreak

Both bodies belong to a category of asteroids called potentially hazardous asteroids (image used for illustrative purpose) [Peter Carril/ESA]

2 dangerous asteroids will pass Earth on Monday, but there's no cause for alarm

Lori and George Schappell shared 30% brain [Shutterstock]

World's oldest Siamese twins have died after 62 years joined at the head