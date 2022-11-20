RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Trump refuses to return to Twitter despite reactivation of account

Nurudeen Shotayo

Trump was thrown out of Twitter for allegedly inciting violence in the aftermath of 2020 presidential election in the United States.

Former U.S. President, Donald Trump.
Former U.S. President, Donald Trump.

Twitter reactivated Trump's account on Saturday, November 19, 2022, after a slim majority voted in favour of his reinstatement in a poll organised by the new owner, Elon Musk.

The poll attracted a little over 15 million Twitter users of which 51.8 per cent voted in favour of reinstatement of Trump's account.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Musk tweeted, after which the former President's account was restored.

The account, which had over 88 million followers before he was banned on January 8, 2021, began accumulating followers and had nearly 100,000 new follows by 10pm on Saturday.

Trump not impressed: However, it seems the former president couldn't care less about the development going by his initial reactions.

When asked whether he planned to return to Twitter by a panel at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting, Trump said in a video that, “I don’t see any reason for it.”

He insisted that he would stick with his own social media platform, Truth Social, the app developed by Trump Media & Technology Group startup.

Trump also claimed that Truth Social had better user engagement than Twitter and was doing "phenomenally well."

Musk first mooted the idea of reinstating Trump's account in May this year.

Recall that Trump, who launched a bid to return to White House in 2024 on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, had expressed his admiration for Musk in the past.

However, the former president is also of the opinion that Twitter suffered from bots, and fake accounts and that its problems were incredible.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

