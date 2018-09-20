Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Trump announces identities of two sets of N. Korea remains

Trump US President announces identities of two sets of N. Korea remains

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the names of the first two US troops to be identified after dozens of sets of remains were repatriated from North Korea in July.

  • Published:
The identity tag and medals belonging to Army Master Sergeant Charles McDaniel, who went missing during the Korean War play

The identity tag and medals belonging to Army Master Sergeant Charles McDaniel, who went missing during the Korean War

(AFP)

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the names of the first two US troops to be identified after dozens of sets of remains were repatriated from North Korea in July.

Pyongyang had returned 55 cases of remains from the 1950-53 Korean War, in line with an agreement between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at their summit in Singapore in June.

Trump said the two soldiers were Master Sergeant Charles McDaniel and Private First Class William Jones.

"These HEROES are home, they may Rest In Peace, and hopefully their families can have closure," Trump said on Twitter.

McDaniel's military identity tag, known as a dog tag, had been found among the remains. It was given to his sons at a public event in Washington last month.

McDaniel was an Army medic thought to have been killed in action in October 1950 during a Chinese attack deep in North Korea.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis recently said forensic scientists had been able to quickly identify the two sets of remains thanks to a variety of information, including where they had been found.

But it could take years to identify all the remains and experts are using a range of techniques including DNA analysis and dental records.

The Pentagon has said UN military officials met with North Korean counterparts this month to discuss the repatriation of additional remains.

Friday marks this year's National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM hits out at Iran after Syria friendly fire...bullet
2 In Guatemala UN puts ex-VP in charge of Venezuela migrant crisisbullet
3 Funeral Rites Gov't explains why Kofi Annan's casket was coveredbullet

Related Articles

Sports Stormy Daniels says she was 'terrified' of Ben Roethlisberger after Trump asked him to walk her back to her hotel room
Politics Mueller reportedly interviewed Michael Cohen for hours about every aspect of Trump's dealings with Russia
Politics Amid a growing trade war, the US is hitting China with sanctions for buying Russian jets and missiles
Finance Dow rallies to first all-time high since January
Tech Facebook is taking on Tinder with the official launch of its dating service — but it's only in Colombia for now (FB, MTCH)
Politics Kim Jong-un and South Korea's Moon Jae-in visited North Korea's tallest peak, the latest sign peace talks are making progress
Finance What you need to know on Wall Street today
Finance Millennials are snapping up the 'Tesla of China' since its IPO (NIO)
Politics A solid majority of Massachusetts voters don't want Elizabeth Warren to run for president in 2020

World

The director of Amnesty International Spain, Esteban Beltran (L), and the director of international justice policy at Amnesty International Argentina, Mariana Fontura Marques, present a report on violence in Venezuela
In Venezuela Murder toll worse than some war zones: Amnesty
UN chief Antonio Guterres said it was "not acceptable" for Reuters journalists Wa Lone (front) and Kyaw Soe Oo (C-back) to be jailed in Myanmar for doing their jobs
Antonio Guterres UN chief urges Myanmar to pardon Reuters reporters
Bagre Dam is located on the White Volta river (pictured in 2007) that begins in Burkina Faso and which converges with the Black Volta downstream and feeds into Lake Volta in southern Ghana
In Ghana Flooding kills 34 during heavy rains
WADA's decision to reinstate Russia has been met with an angry reaction
In Russia 'Treachery' or 'transparent'? athletes to return as WADA lifts doping ban
X
Advertisement