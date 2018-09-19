Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Iran film for Oscars stirs debate on home front

No Date, No Signature Iran film for Oscars stirs debate on home front

Vahid Jalilvand's film, which has scooped a host of other awards aboard, tells the tale of two men tormented by guilt over the death of a boy in a road accident, set against a background of social injustice.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
"Damascus Time", a film about Iran's battle against jihadists in Syria, was not selected as the Iranian Oscar contestant play

"Damascus Time", a film about Iran's battle against jihadists in Syria, was not selected as the Iranian Oscar contestant

(AFP/File)

The Iranian film for next year's Oscars has stirred controversy at home both over the choice of a downbeat movie and for taking part in the Hollywood spectacle at a time of tense Tehran-Washington ties.

The Farabi Cinema Foundation tasked with selecting Iran's contestant for the best foreign-language film category has announced its choice of "No Date, No Signature", which won best director and best actor at the 2017 Venice Film Festival.

Vahid Jalilvand's film, which has scooped a host of other awards aboard, tells the tale of two men tormented by guilt over the death of a boy in a road accident, set against a background of social injustice.

"Every year the same debate surfaces over whether or not to submit a film" for the contest in Hollywood, Farabi said last Friday while naming its choice.

The US decision to pull out of the nuclear accord with the Islamic republic and to reimpose sanctions this year has "led certain parties to propose a boycott of the Oscars", it said, referring to Iran's conservative camp.

Defending its participation, the foundation said that members of the Academy which organises the event were among leading critics of "the populist government of (President Donald) Trump and of its policies tainted with racism and unilateralism".

The choice of "No Date, No Signature" was vindicated by its success abroad and "the efforts of its distributor" to bring the movie to screens in the United States, Farabi said.

'Golden opportunity' missed

'Every year the same debate surfaces over whether or not to submit a film' for the contest in Hollywood, the Farabi Cinema Foundation says play

'Every year the same debate surfaces over whether or not to submit a film' for the contest in Hollywood, the Farabi Cinema Foundation says

(AFP/File)

But the ultra-conservative press was unimpressed.

"Like the strategy used by Trump in interviews and tweets to depict Iran as a nation abandoned by hope and mired in poverty and misery, 'No Date, No Signature', a most bitter and dark film, has been chosen for the Oscars," Javan newspaper said in a commentary.

It said the foundation had squandered "a golden opportunity" to enlighten the outside world on the values of Iran by nominating another movie, "Damascus Time", on its battle against jihadists in Syria.

Director Ebrahim Hatamikia's film, funded by the Revolutionary Guards, the country's ideological army, has been a hit at the Tehran box office.

After three films were shortlisted from a 110-strong field, "the decisive factor that made 'No Date, No Signature' the best choice was its professional and effective foreign distributor which the others did not have", said Houshang Golmakani, a critic with "Film Magazine", a monthly on Iranian movies he co-founded.

The subject matter makes it "a caustic film" as regards its portrayal of life in Iran, he told AFP. "But art is not a matter of touting for your country."

In 2017, Iranian director Asghar Farhadi won his second Oscar for best foreign movie with "The Salesman", but he boycotted the awards ceremony in Los Angeles in protest at Trump's controversial policies on immigration.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Mohammad Barkindo OPEC chief says Iran still 'very important' as US...bullet
2 Funeral Rites Gov't explains why Kofi Annan's casket was coveredbullet
3 In Ethiopia 23 dead in weekend of ethnic violencebullet

Related Articles

In Mexico Government arrests 'hitman' for trafficking endangered fish
Argentina Argentine football passion, a criminal's poisoned chalice
Alfonso Cuaron Cuaron's Mexican 'masterpiece' wins Venice film festival
Venice Film Festival Hilarious royal comedy leads feisty female films
Annual Film Festival Glamorous Venice courts controversy
Willem Dafoe 'I flirted with Van Gogh's ghost' - Actor
Gerard Depardieu French star faces probe over alleged sex assaults, denies all
In Chile Clergy abuse cases triple to 119: prosecutors
In Spain Actor detained to face judge over blasphemy complaint
In China 'Kinky Boots' encourages drag queens to 'be themselves'

World

Former Guatemalan vice president Eduardo stein, pictured 2011, will promote "a coherent and harmonised regional approach" for solving Venezuela's migrant crisis
In Guatemala UN puts ex-VP in charge of Venezuela migrant crisis
A French priest killed himself amid allegations from a local mother that her grown-up daughter had been a victim of "indecent behavior and sexual assault"
In France Priest commits suicide in church after assault claim
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas is organizing a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to discuss prospects for Middle East peace
In New York Abbas to hold Middle East meeting
Mohamed Abdeslam, pictured September 10, 2018, is on trial alongside two alleged accomplices for stealing 68,000 euros ($79,000) of public money from the Brussesl district of Molenbeek
Salah Abdeslam Brother of Paris attacks suspect facing jail for theft
X
Advertisement