Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

French gay rights activist punched on Paris street

French gay rights activist punched on Paris street

The head of a French gay rights NGO on Wednesday said he was punched in the face on a Paris street and told he "should be burned" in what he called a homophobic attack.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Paris has a thriving gay community but several homophobic attacks in recent months have made it into the headlines play

Paris has a thriving gay community but several homophobic attacks in recent months have made it into the headlines

(AFP)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

The head of a French gay rights NGO on Wednesday said he was punched in the face on a Paris street and told he "should be burned" in what he called a homophobic attack.

Guillaume Melanie, head of the Urgence Homophobie association which helps people seeking refuge from LGBT violence around the world, said he was attacked as he was leaving a restaurant with a group of activists.

"Tonight it's my turn," Melanie tweeted, alongside a picture of his bruised, blood-streaked face.

Melanie told AFP that the group was out celebrating after a foreign victim of anti-LGBT violence who sought his association's help obtained a French residence permit.

"We were somewhat obstructing the way in the street and a man pushed us rather violently.

"I said 'Go easy' and then another man who was with him said 'You're just a dirty faggot' and 'You should all be burned' and punched me hard."

Melanie, who received messages of support from across the political spectrum, said he suffered a broken nose and that he would file a police complaint.

The French capital has been the scene of several homophobic attacks in recent months that have made it into the headlines.

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo denounced the attack on gay rights activist Guillaume Melanie and invited him to help with the city's action plan against homophobic violence play

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo denounced the attack on gay rights activist Guillaume Melanie and invited him to help with the city's action plan against homophobic violence

(AFP)

Tweeting her support for Melanie the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo called for a "collective jolt" in the face of homophobic violence and invited Melanie to work with the city and other NGOs on an action plan.

"There can be no question of resigning ourselves to this violence," she said.

Earlier this month, a gay couple were insulted and attacked for kissing on the street in the northeast of the city. One of their two attackers was apprehended and sentenced to a year's imprisonment.

And last month, a young actor, Arnaud Gagnoud, was insulted and beaten with a helmet after hugging his partner outside a theatre in eastern Paris. A teenager has been charged over the attack, which left Gagnoud needing seven stitches

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Equatorial Guinea strongman hands out top military posts to familybullet
2 Climate change cited in dwindling of Puerto Rico insectsbullet
3 Australian ministers under fire for backing 'okay to be white' votebullet

Related Articles

In Russia Superstar Gergiev makes no apologies for singing Putin's praises
Jean-Marie Le Pen French politician out of hospital for 90th birthday party
LGBT Gay marriage around the world
In Europe Revellers welcome 2018
Putin Russia's RT television launches French channel
Tiffany Abreu Brazil's transgender volleyball star eyes Congress seat
Marine Le Pen Leading president drops famous far-right surname
Jean-Marie Le Pen France's far-right politician on trial for homophobic remarks
In Germany Gay couples tie knot after decades of struggle
Gay Marriage Europe split in two over same-sex unions

World

Wiraphon was convicted of raping a girl under the age of 15, two months after receiving a 20-year sentence for fraud
Thailand's infamous 'jet-set monk' convicted of raping a minor
Police said three militants and a police officer were killed in the battle in streets near the Khanqah-e-Moula shrine
Shootout near Kashmir Muslim shrine leaves four dead
Iranian members of the Basij militia march during a parade marking the country's Army Day, on April 18, 2017, in Tehran
Iran calls US sanctions on paramilitary force 'blind vindictiveness'
Like other EU leaders, German chancellor Angela Merkel is looking for a way to strike a deal with Britain on Brexit
Merkel says 'still a chance' for deal on Brexit
X
Advertisement