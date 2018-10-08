Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Court delays appeal by Romanian ruling party leader Dragnea

Liviu Dragnea Court delays appeal by Romanian ruling party leader

The country's highest court of appeal had been due to start hearing Dragnea's appeal against the sentence for a fake jobs scandal on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
An appeal against a jail sentence by Liviu Dragnea, leader of Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD), will now be heard next month play

An appeal against a jail sentence by Liviu Dragnea, leader of Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD), will now be heard next month

(AFP/File)

A Romanian court announced Monday that an appeal by the head of ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD), Liviu Dragnea, against a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence will be delayed until next month.

The country's highest court of appeal had been due to start hearing Dragnea's appeal against the sentence for a fake jobs scandal on Monday.

But the 55-year-old, who was not in court, asked for more time to find a lawyer, the court said.

The case will now be heard on November 5.

Dragnea -- one of Romania's most powerful politicians and thought to hold substantial sway over the government of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila -- was found guilty in June of using his influence to keep two women on the payroll of a child protection state agency, even though they were working for the PSD.

Dragnea, who has repeatedly denied any wrong-doing, claimed the selection of the five appeal judges had been "illegal".

"They want to put me behind bars by breaking the law," he said, alleging pressure was being put on the judges.

Dragnea was also given a two-year suspended prison sentence for vote-rigging dating back to 2016, a sentence that prevented him from being made prime minister.

The PSD has embarked upon a major shake-up of the justice system, but Brussels says it undermines the independence of the judiciary and weakens anti-corruption efforts.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Japan Military officer killed during US-Philippine drillbullet
2 Funeral Rites Gov't explains why Kofi Annan's casket was coveredbullet
3 Brexit New theatre comedy dramatises break-upsbullet

Related Articles

Gay Marriage Europe split in two over same-sex unions
Romania Citizens votes in controversial marriage referendum
In Romania Gay community fears fallout from marriage referendum
Romania Communist-era prison camp chief dies behind bars
In Romania Constitutional court backs rights for gay couples
In Romania Government charges police chiefs over violence against protesters
In Paris New high-rises spark land battle
In Romania Amnesty International calls to stop the "traditional family" referendum
Liviu Dragnea Facing criticism, Romania's kingpin cries conspiracy
Saulius Skvernelis Lithuania to appeal European ruling on secret CIA jail: PM

World

Protestors hold pictures of missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a demonstration in front of the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul on October 5, 2018
Jamal Khashoggi Turkey asks to search Saudi consulate in missing journalist case: TV
The passports of the alleged Russian agents were shown to the media by Dutch authorities
Cyber Attack Kremlin says Netherlands has no proof of alleged Russian hacking plot
Campaigners say thousands of babies were taken from their mothers under the Franco dictatorship in Spain
In Spain Doctor found guilty but not convicted in 'stolen baby' case
Erdogan's trip to Germany came in the wake of various diplomatic spats between Berlin and Ankara
Erdogan After tense Germany trip, Turkish President set for warm reception in Hungary
X
Advertisement