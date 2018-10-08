Court delays appeal by Romanian ruling party leader Dragnea

news

A Romanian court announced Monday that an appeal by the head of ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD), Liviu Dragnea, against a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence will be delayed until next month.

The country's highest court of appeal had been due to start hearing Dragnea's appeal against the sentence for a fake jobs scandal on Monday.

But the 55-year-old, who was not in court, asked for more time to find a lawyer, the court said.

The case will now be heard on November 5.

Dragnea -- one of Romania's most powerful politicians and thought to hold substantial sway over the government of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila -- was found guilty in June of using his influence to keep two women on the payroll of a child protection state agency, even though they were working for the PSD.

Dragnea, who has repeatedly denied any wrong-doing, claimed the selection of the five appeal judges had been "illegal".

"They want to put me behind bars by breaking the law," he said, alleging pressure was being put on the judges.

Dragnea was also given a two-year suspended prison sentence for vote-rigging dating back to 2016, a sentence that prevented him from being made prime minister.

The PSD has embarked upon a major shake-up of the justice system, but Brussels says it undermines the independence of the judiciary and weakens anti-corruption efforts.