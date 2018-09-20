Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Accused of plagiarism, Spain PM recognises 'error' in book

Pedro Sanchez Accused of plagiarism, Spain PM recognises 'error' in book

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday acknowledged an "error" in a book of his which reportedly reproduces parts of a diplomat's speech without referencing him, just a week after being accused of plagiarising his thesis.

  • Published:
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is accused of plagiarism play

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is accused of plagiarism

(AFP)

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday acknowledged an "error" in a book of his which reportedly reproduces parts of a diplomat's speech without referencing him, just a week after being accused of plagiarising his thesis.

"There was an error in a reference which will be corrected in a new edition," Sanchez told reporters in Salzburg in Austria, where EU leaders were gathered.

The news comes as a Madrid university is embroiled in a "Mastergate" scandal that has seen several high-profile politicians, including the head of the opposition Popular Party, accused of being gifted degrees without attending lecturers.

Spanish daily El Pais reported that the book written by Sanchez and another economist in 2013 reproduced, without quotation marks or any reference, entire pages of a speech made by a Spanish diplomat even including a mistake in the original text.

The Spanish government told the newspaper it was an "involuntary mistake" and that the authors would correct it.

The book -- "The Spanish economy's new diplomacy" -- includes Sanchez's 2012 doctoral thesis as well as additions which include the diplomat's speech.

Last week Sanchez, Pedro Sanchez, a former economics professor, was forced to fight back against allegations he plagiarised the thesis with paragraphs from an article by fellow economists and from a government presentation.

He threatened to take legal action against media that published the claims and made his thesis public online.

In Salzburg, Sanchez said he was willing to go to the Senate to give explanations but warned that "being in the opposition isn't about making noise".

Pablo Iglesias, leader of far-left party Podemos and an ally of Sanchez, said the prime minister should explain himself.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM hits out at Iran after Syria friendly fire...bullet
2 In Guatemala UN puts ex-VP in charge of Venezuela migrant crisisbullet
3 Funeral Rites Gov't explains why Kofi Annan's casket was coveredbullet

Related Articles

Politics Trump wants Spain to build a wall across the Sahara desert, which is in Africa, to address the European migration crisis
Pedro Sanchez Spanish PM fights back against thesis plagiarism allegation
Francisco Franco Spanish MPs approve exhumation of dictator
Pedro Sanchez Problems pile up for new Spanish PM
In Spain Catalan separatists plan show of strength on Barcelona streets
Pierre Moscovici EU Commissioner calls for faster eurozone reforms
In Spain Sex workers claim same labour rights as others
Pedro Sanchez Spain PM calls for Venezuelan migrant quotas
Pedro Sanchez Spain PM says Franco mausoleum cannot be 'place of reconciliation'

World

The director of Amnesty International Spain, Esteban Beltran (L), and the director of international justice policy at Amnesty International Argentina, Mariana Fontura Marques, present a report on violence in Venezuela
In Venezuela Murder toll worse than some war zones: Amnesty
The identity tag and medals belonging to Army Master Sergeant Charles McDaniel, who went missing during the Korean War
Trump US President announces identities of two sets of N. Korea remains
UN chief Antonio Guterres said it was "not acceptable" for Reuters journalists Wa Lone (front) and Kyaw Soe Oo (C-back) to be jailed in Myanmar for doing their jobs
Antonio Guterres UN chief urges Myanmar to pardon Reuters reporters
Bagre Dam is located on the White Volta river (pictured in 2007) that begins in Burkina Faso and which converges with the Black Volta downstream and feeds into Lake Volta in southern Ghana
In Ghana Flooding kills 34 during heavy rains
X
Advertisement