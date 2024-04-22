Drama as Rivers Assembly passes LGA amendment bill without Gov Fubara's assent

As reported by Channels TV, the Rivers State House of Assembly has once more defied Governor Siminalayi Fubara by passing a significant law.

During Monday's session, the Assembly disregarded the governor's objections and approved a substantial revision to the Rivers State Local Government Law, granting them the authority to prolong the terms of Local Government Area chairpersons.

Recall that on March 13, the House approved the Local Government (Amendment) Bill and sent it to Fubara for approval, but the governor rejected it.

The parliament reviewed and approved nominees for chairman and members of the Assembly Service Commission.

According to Daily Trust, the confirmed individuals include Sampson Worlu as Chairman and Abinye Pepple, Blessing Derefaka, Gbaranen Robinson, and Dorcas Amos as members.

On March 22, 2024, the parliament approved the Rivers State Assembly Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, granting itself the authority to select the chairman and members of the Assembly Service Commission.

The 27 assembly members aligned with Federal Capital Territory Minister (FCT) Nyesom Wike have been at odds with the governor due to strained relations between them.

