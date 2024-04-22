ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Drama as Rivers Assembly passes LGA amendment bill without Gov Fubara's assent

Segun Adeyemi

The 27 assembly members supporting FCT Minister Nyesom Wike have been in disagreement with the governor because of tense relations between them.

Sim Fubara [Facebook]
Sim Fubara [Facebook]

Recommended articles

As reported by Channels TV, the Rivers State House of Assembly has once more defied Governor Siminalayi Fubara by passing a significant law.

During Monday's session, the Assembly disregarded the governor's objections and approved a substantial revision to the Rivers State Local Government Law, granting them the authority to prolong the terms of Local Government Area chairpersons.

Recall that on March 13, the House approved the Local Government (Amendment) Bill and sent it to Fubara for approval, but the governor rejected it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The parliament reviewed and approved nominees for chairman and members of the Assembly Service Commission.

According to Daily Trust, the confirmed individuals include Sampson Worlu as Chairman and Abinye Pepple, Blessing Derefaka, Gbaranen Robinson, and Dorcas Amos as members.

Siminlayi Fubara and Nyesom Ezenwo Wike [Facebook]
Siminlayi Fubara and Nyesom Ezenwo Wike [Facebook] Wike and Fubara Pulse Nigeria

On March 22, 2024, the parliament approved the Rivers State Assembly Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, granting itself the authority to select the chairman and members of the Assembly Service Commission.

The 27 assembly members aligned with Federal Capital Territory Minister (FCT) Nyesom Wike have been at odds with the governor due to strained relations between them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, the parliament warned of potential impeachment proceedings against the governor.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ribadu says terrorism-related deaths have dropped from 2600 monthly to 200

Ribadu says terrorism-related deaths have dropped from 2600 monthly to 200

Nigerian students under 18 shouldn't be in university — minister warns parents

Nigerian students under 18 shouldn't be in university — minister warns parents

End of controversy as Gov Adeleke names one of his wives as official First Lady

End of controversy as Gov Adeleke names one of his wives as official First Lady

Nigeria to boost collaboration, disrupt terrorism-fueling trafficking - Tinubu

Nigeria to boost collaboration, disrupt terrorism-fueling trafficking - Tinubu

Fresh twist as Kano court reverses verdict suspending Ganduje as APC chairman

Fresh twist as Kano court reverses verdict suspending Ganduje as APC chairman

IGP wants NSCDC, FRSC merged with Nigeria Police Force

IGP wants NSCDC, FRSC merged with Nigeria Police Force

Drama as Rivers Assembly passes LGA amendment bill without Gov Fubara's assent

Drama as Rivers Assembly passes LGA amendment bill without Gov Fubara's assent

Doctors miraculously save baby girl from dead mother's womb

Doctors miraculously save baby girl from dead mother's womb

2 Boko Harm experts abandon mission, surrender to troops in Borno

2 Boko Harm experts abandon mission, surrender to troops in Borno

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta-Edu. [Daily Trust]

No clearance yet for Betta Edu  as EFCC probe on humanitarian ministry fraud continues

Alia and Akume [Facebook]

Gov Alia or SGF Akume? Benue APC leader confirmed amid heated feud

Bobrisky [X, formerly Twitter]

FG confirms Bobrisky's gender after thorough examination in prison

Crocslake Business Pitch Marathon has unveiled plans to attempt breaking two Guinness World Records [The Eagle Online]

Nigerian plans to break 2 Guinness world records at the same time in October