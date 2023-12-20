BREAKING: Rivers Assembly withdraws impeachment notice against Governor Fubara

The decision was announced during a session on the house floor, where lawmakers stated that the move was a mark of respect for the President.

The decision to withdraw the impeachment notice comes in the wake of a sitting involving 26 lawmakers loyal to former Governor Nyesom Wike at the House of Assembly Complex on Wednesday morning, December 20, 2023.

The political landscape in Rivers State had been marred by tension, primarily attributed to a power struggle between Governor Fubara and Wike, who currently serves as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

This recent development follows a pivotal peace deal brokered by President Bola Tinubu on Monday, bringing both Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, to the negotiation table.

The peace talks were attended by key figures, including National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, and resulted in a commitment from both sides to withdraw all court cases and make other concessions.

The roots of the political discord can be traced back to the split within the House of Assembly, where 27 lawmakers crossed party lines to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This division led to parallel sittings, an impeachment attempt on Governor Fubara, and even the demolition of the Assembly complex.

It is worth noting that the impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara commenced on the 30th of October 2023, less than 24 hours after the House of Assembly complex faced a violent attack.

