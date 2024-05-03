World Press Freedom Day: FG vows unwavering support for press freedom

Idris made these remarks during a press conference held by his ministry on Friday, May 3, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management and UNESCO to mark this year’s World Press Freedom Day in Abuja.

“I have not seen somebody in the life of this administration, for example, who has been put in jail or who has gone into exile as a result of press freedom.

“We knew what has happened in this country in the past. Some decades ago, we know that you have to leave this country to be able to report. I can tell you that the press in Nigeria is largely free but that freedom will further be consolidated if honesty and transparency are upheld in the manner that we report,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

The Minister emphasised that the President acknowledges the crucial role of responsible media reporting in enlightening and educating both Nigerians and the global audience.

He highlighted that by delivering reliable and timely information, the media can empower people with knowledge and become instrumental in promoting transparency and accountability.