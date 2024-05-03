ADVERTISEMENT
World Press Freedom Day: FG vows unwavering support for press freedom

Segun Adeyemi

The Minister emphasised that the President acknowledges the crucial role of responsible media reporting in enlightening and educating both Nigerians and the global audience.

Idris made these remarks during a press conference held by his ministry on Friday, May 3, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management and UNESCO to mark this year’s World Press Freedom Day in Abuja.

“I have not seen somebody in the life of this administration, for example, who has been put in jail or who has gone into exile as a result of press freedom.

“We knew what has happened in this country in the past. Some decades ago, we know that you have to leave this country to be able to report. I can tell you that the press in Nigeria is largely free but that freedom will further be consolidated if honesty and transparency are upheld in the manner that we report,” he said.

L-R: Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Dr. Ngozi Onwudiwe; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Adeboye Salako at the year’s World Press Freedom Day organized by the Federal Ministry of Information in collaboration with UNESCO in Abuja on Friday. Pulse Nigeria

He highlighted that by delivering reliable and timely information, the media can empower people with knowledge and become instrumental in promoting transparency and accountability.

“As a Ministry and Government, we provided the most unfettered access to Journalists and provided the enabling environment that has continued to encourage the Nigerian media to grow in leaps and bounds,” he said.

