Political chaos in Rivers State as 27 lawmakers defect to APC

This shift in allegiance was confirmed by Assembly member Enemi George during an exclusive interview with Channels Television, revealing that the lawmakers were under the leadership of Martin Amaewhule.

The decision to defect, according to George, was reached during a crucial sitting on Monday morning, December 11, 2023. The move comes amid weeks of intense Speakership tussle between Amaewhule and another Assembly member, Edison Ehie.

Amaewhule, reportedly aligned with ex-governor Nyesom Wike, clashed with Ehie, who is known to be in the camp of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Assembly, under Amaewhule's leadership, had served an impeachment notice on Governor Fubara in October and ousted Ehie as the House leader.

However, in response, members loyal to Fubara promptly impeached Amaewhule, appointing Ehie as the new Speaker.

The root cause of the crisis in the 32-member Assembly traces back to a longstanding rift between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Wike, now serving as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Despite recent public appearances together, suggesting a resolution of their differences, Monday's mass defection raises concerns about potential new twists in the state's political landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

SDP, APC members join Fubara-Led PDP

Simultaneously, political dynamics took another turn over the weekend as some key figures from other parties announced their defection to the PDP.

Patricia Ogbonnaya, the deputy governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 election, and former Ahoada-West Chairman, Karibo Wilson, led the pack of defectors from SDP and APC.

Accompanied by their supporters and other party executives, Ogbonnaya and Wilson pledged their allegiance to the PDP group aligned with Governor Fubara.