Zamfara APC condemns attack on members, govt vehicles by suspected thugs

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Zamfara Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday condemned an alleged attack on APC members, government’s vehicles and innocent persons by suspected thugs in Maguru village, Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area of the state.

Thugs (DailyNigerian)

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau by the State APC Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris.

Idris described what he called an ugly incident as disheartening and unfortunate.

“What happened in Maguru village of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area where political thugs attacked part of the APC campaign motorcade destroying vehicles was uncalled for.

“The affected vehicles included the State Radio Outside Broadcast (OB) van, the State Radio Chairman’s vehicle, ZAROTA vehicle and many other vehicles belonging to the APC members as well as innocent commuters.

“This is an unacceptable act capable of causing serious crisis in the state should the APC respond in the same jungle way.

“The thugs were seen by Maguru residents being dropped by a yellow vehicle earlier in the day, indicating that they were deployed from somewhere to perpetrate the dastardly act and evacuated without being traced,” he alleged.

Idris said that APC was a law abiding party, saying, “we will always immediately run to security agents to seek redress and we will not stop until justice is done to us and our members.

“We are appealing to our members to remain calm as usual.”

Idris said that those behind the attack would be arrested and brought to face the consequences of their actions along with their sponsors.

“We also wish to commend security operatives who ensured the return of peace in the area,” he added.

