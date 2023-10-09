Wole Soyinka was rusticated from University of Ibadan – Obaseki

Obaseki alleged that Prof. Soyinka was rusticated from the University of Ibadan (UI) and thus could not present a diploma from the institution. This revelation has stirred up a new angle in the ongoing controversy surrounding President Bola Tinubu's academic records.

Obaseki's statements came in the midst of a heated political debate regarding President Tinubu's educational credentials, a matter that has been brought before the Supreme Court by the PDP's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

While addressing the issue, Obaseki stated that the central question should not revolve around whether Tinubu attended Chicago State University, but rather whether he genuinely graduated or falsified his diploma.

Using Wole Soyinka's case to analyse Tinubu's case

The PDP Director drew a comparison by bringing up Prof. Wole Soyinka's educational background. According to Obaseki, Prof. Soyinka, a renowned Nigerian playwright and Nobel laureate, attended the University of Ibadan in the 1950s. However, he asserted that Prof. Soyinka could not produce a diploma from the university due to being rusticated before completing his program.

He argued, "It is not whether he attended or whether the person is a female or a male that attended; the issue is the certificate."