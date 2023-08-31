Wike says APC didn’t consult him before making him campaign council member

The ruling party had listed Wike, who is still a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a member of the council for the November governorship election in Bayelsa.

Wike was equally included on his party’s campaign council list of his party.

Reacting to the development on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, the former Governor of Rivers State said he was not consulted before his name was shortlisted by the APC.

He added that he remained a member of the PDP and has not discussed defection to the APC with the National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of the ruling party.

“ If I want to go to APC, I will tell my people. But I am still a member of PDP and I was not consulted before my name was listed in the APC campaign council. You don’t even need to consult me because I am still a member of PDP.

“But there is what PDP must do, and then I will accept them. They must apologise to me. I am a very happy man. I have not discussed anything with Ganduje about my coming to APC. But I want to support Asiwaju to finish well.”

On the possibility of getting suspended by the PDP due to his relationship with the APC, Wike dared his party leaders to suspend him if they had the nerve.

The minister despite being a PDP member was appointed by President Bola Tinubu as a minister in his cabinet.

