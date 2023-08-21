Wike says all PDP leaders he consulted asked him to accept Tinubu’s ministerial offer

Wike, who made the first batch of the President’s ministerial list was sworn-in on Monday, August 21, 2023, alongside 44 other ministers.

Shortly after his inauguration, Wike, who is still a member of the opposition party addressed journalists in Abuja.

During the media parley, Wike explained why he accepted President Tinubu’s ministerial offer despite being a member of the PDP.

According to him, before he accepted the offer, he consulted several PDP leaders and they all asked him to accept the offer.

“I wrote to the National Party Chairman, I wrote to the minority leaders of the House of Reps and Senate, I wrote to the zonal Chairman of the party, I wrote to my state Chairman, I wrote to my governor, all of them wrote me back, accept it. He said.

“I have the evidence documented. When God gives you something and you say you don’t like it, some other persons will take it. So, don’t listen to all this propaganda.”

Meanwhile, a PDP governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has congratulated Wike on his appointment as FCT Minister.

In a statement published via his verified X account (formerly Twitter), Fintiri praised Wike, saying he believes the former Governor of Rivers State would work to improve the development of the FCT.

