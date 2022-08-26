RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Wike and his team swagger into Port Harcourt after London expedition

Nurudeen Shotayo

Wike returned to Port Harcourt after holding series of political meetings ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Wike and his team swagger into Port Harcourt after London expedition.
Wike and his team swagger into Port Harcourt after London expedition.

Wike and his political allies, including Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu were looking dapper as they disembarked from the plane at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Announcing the Governor's arrival, his Special Assistant on Social Media, Marshall Obuzor, said Wike arrived the Rivers State capital at 3.20 pm.

He also confirmed that the Governor and his team met with the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, and Peter Obi, the Labour party presidential candidate.

Obuzor said Wike's consultations with all the three presidential candidates were fruitful and aimed at moving Nigeria forward as we approach the 2023 general elections.

Recall that Pulse earlier reported that Wike, Obasanjo, and Obi held a meeting in London on Thursday after which he also met Atiku on the same day.

Wike seems to be the new bride of Nigerian politics as all the frontline presidential candidates continue to make efforts to woo him to their camp following the crisis currently rocking the PDP.

The Governor has been on a warpath with the PDP hierarchy following his defeat at the party's presidential primary and the refusal of the eventual winner, Atiku, to choose him as his running mate.

Wike has made several demands, including the resignation of the party's National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, as conditions for resolution.

It remains unclear if the London meeting with the PDP flag-bearer has done enough to placate the Rivers strongman and his team, but this reporter gathered that little progress was achieved at the end of the day as Wike insisted on Ayu's exit.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates new block at Ikorodu Primary Health Centre

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates new block at Ikorodu Primary Health Centre

Police arrest suspect for allegedly hijacking N4.7m rice

Police arrest suspect for allegedly hijacking N4.7m rice

Abiodun, Osoba APC loyalists defect to PDP in Ogun

Abiodun, Osoba APC loyalists defect to PDP in Ogun

Many members escape with bullet wounds as Police raid IPOB camp in Imo

Many members escape with bullet wounds as Police raid IPOB camp in Imo

Qatar woos Nigerian doctors, engineers willing to migrate

Qatar woos Nigerian doctors, engineers willing to migrate

Police deny arrest of foreign arms dealer with helicopter in Niger

Police deny arrest of foreign arms dealer with helicopter in Niger

Wike and his team swagger into Port Harcourt after London expedition

Wike and his team swagger into Port Harcourt after London expedition

Media office reveals Obi's busy schedule during US, Europe, Canada tour

Media office reveals Obi's busy schedule during US, Europe, Canada tour

Party leadership: A curious look at the hand behind APC’s wheel

Party leadership: A curious look at the hand behind APC’s wheel

Trending

Hon Nnamdi Okafor

Nigerian lawmaker slumps, dies in South Africa

Daysman and Chris Oyakilome

Oyakhilome’s nephew opens up on suspension over support for Tinubu

IPOB members flying a Biafran flag (Sahara Reporters)

BREAKING: IPOB rejects Peter Obi, Igbo presidency

Professor Wole Soyinka speaks on President Buhari's RUGA scheme (Books Live)

I don’t care if Nigeria’s next President, VP, Speaker are same religion – Soyinka