Wike and his team swagger into Port Harcourt after London expedition.

Wike and his political allies, including Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu were looking dapper as they disembarked from the plane at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Announcing the Governor's arrival, his Special Assistant on Social Media, Marshall Obuzor, said Wike arrived the Rivers State capital at 3.20 pm.

He also confirmed that the Governor and his team met with the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, and Peter Obi, the Labour party presidential candidate.

Obuzor said Wike's consultations with all the three presidential candidates were fruitful and aimed at moving Nigeria forward as we approach the 2023 general elections.

Recall that Pulse earlier reported that Wike, Obasanjo, and Obi held a meeting in London on Thursday after which he also met Atiku on the same day.

Wike seems to be the new bride of Nigerian politics as all the frontline presidential candidates continue to make efforts to woo him to their camp following the crisis currently rocking the PDP.

The Governor has been on a warpath with the PDP hierarchy following his defeat at the party's presidential primary and the refusal of the eventual winner, Atiku, to choose him as his running mate.

Wike has made several demands, including the resignation of the party's National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, as conditions for resolution.