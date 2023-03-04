Election: We’ll not take Badagry for granted, Sanwo-Olu assures résidents

“We have come to thank you for your support and dedication to All Progressives Congress (APC) and Sen. Bola Tinubu, the President-elect,” Ayinde said.

He thanked Badagry electorate, various groups, traditional rulers, religious bodies, youths, students, trade unions, and associations for voting for President-elect Bola Tinubu and other candidates in the recent elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayinde stated that the support Tinubu and other candidates received from Badagry Federal Constituency during the elections was greatly appreciated and would be rewarded accordingly.

The DG urged Badagry voters to double their efforts in the upcoming elections to ensure a more resounding victory for Sanwo-Olu and the two State House of Assembly candidates in the area..

“The time has come for you to show this same gesture to our Governor, Sanwo-Olu, in his reelection bid this coming Saturday.

“This is the time for you, residents of Badagry, to take the campaign to your respective neighbours so that his votes will double what we had on Feb. 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You have come out in large numbers to vote for President- Elect Tinubu and made history;, I’m appealing to you to come out en masse and vote Gov. Sanwo-Olu on March 11.

“I want to thank all of you for this great achievement. We will not take it for granted.

“What we see as results tell us that we must do a lot more in Badagry because that is when your lives and that of your children will be better,” he said.

Mr Ibrahim Layode, the Chairman, Badagry Independent Campaign Group, lauded Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s inclusive policies among all divisions of Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Democracy is about Inclusion and giving listening ears to the plight of the people. We have tested Sanwo-Olu and we have found him to have a listening ear and a large heart to accommodate.

“Let me assure you that Badagry people will go back to polling units, bigger and stronger and make sure that we give you highest number of votes on March 11.

“We will give you more votes and also ensure that the two APC candidates going to the state House of Assembly are victorious as well,” he said.

Layode, who is also a lawmaker representing Badagry Constituency 1 in the State House of Assembly, said that all APC candidates would be congratulated on March 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Representing Badagry traditional chiefs, Chief Abiodun Patinvo, Baale of Iyafin, urged Lagos State Government to consider upgrading Baales in the area.

He assured the DG and his entourage that the party would sweep all positions in the coming election.