Akinlaja told newsmen on Monday in Akure he was optimistic that Tinubu would catapult the country to greater relevance in the comity of nations if voted president.
Tinubu will remove corruption in public sector, reposition Nigeria – Entrepreneur
An entrepreneur and a social commentator, Mr Alaba Akinlaja, says Sen. Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), has the capacity to restore Nigeria to international limelight if elected president in the Feb. 25 polls.
He said the former Lagos governor was the best man to address the country’s multi-faceted challenges and bring it to the desired place after the exit of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Akinlaja said the exemplary performance of Tinubu as Lagos governor remained a point of reference in Nigeria.
He added that Tinubu’s administration achieved remarkable success in reforming the civil service, reducing corruption and improving the state’s infrastructure.
“He has shown leadership, character and direction, that the country needs to face headlong issues that affect us as a nation.
“Asiwaju Tinubu has a clear idea of how to reposition Nigeria and make things work for an average Nigerian,” he said.
Akinlaja added that Tinubu introduced workable and time tested reforms in removing endemic corruption in the public sector, saying that the innovations were still being used till date.
“Those reforms I am sure will be introduced at the federal level to improve service delivery by our civil servants if Tinubu is elected,” he said.
Akinlaja, therefore, urged Nigerians to elect Tinubu to make Nigeria great.
