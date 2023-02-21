ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu will remove corruption in public sector, reposition Nigeria – Entrepreneur

News Agency Of Nigeria

An entrepreneur and a social commentator, Mr Alaba Akinlaja, says Sen. Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), has the capacity to restore Nigeria to international limelight if elected president in the Feb. 25 polls.

Bola Tinubu
Bola Tinubu

Akinlaja told newsmen on Monday in Akure he was optimistic that Tinubu would catapult the country to greater relevance in the comity of nations if voted president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He said the former Lagos governor was the best man to address the country’s multi-faceted challenges and bring it to the desired place after the exit of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Akinlaja said the exemplary performance of Tinubu as Lagos governor remained a point of reference in Nigeria.

He added that Tinubu’s administration achieved remarkable success in reforming the civil service, reducing corruption and improving the state’s infrastructure.

“He has shown leadership, character and direction, that the country needs to face headlong issues that affect us as a nation.

“Asiwaju Tinubu has a clear idea of how to reposition Nigeria and make things work for an average Nigerian,” he said.

Akinlaja added that Tinubu introduced workable and time tested reforms in removing endemic corruption in the public sector, saying that the innovations were still being used till date.

“Those reforms I am sure will be introduced at the federal level to improve service delivery by our civil servants if Tinubu is elected,” he said.

Akinlaja, therefore, urged Nigerians to elect Tinubu to make Nigeria great.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How Nigerians voted in the 2007 presidential election

How Nigerians voted in the 2007 presidential election

I’ll restructure Kwara – NNPP guber candidate

I’ll restructure Kwara – NNPP guber candidate

Biden to visit Poland after Ukraine trip

Biden to visit Poland after Ukraine trip

2023 Elections: INEC, transport unions sign MoU in Bauchi – REC

2023 Elections: INEC, transport unions sign MoU in Bauchi – REC

2023 Elections: US warns citizens to avoid rallies and keep low profile

2023 Elections: US warns citizens to avoid rallies and keep low profile

INEC reassures Nigerians, International Community of free, fair, credible general election

INEC reassures Nigerians, International Community of free, fair, credible general election

Tinubu will remove corruption in public sector, reposition Nigeria – Entrepreneur

Tinubu will remove corruption in public sector, reposition Nigeria – Entrepreneur

2023 Elections: Endorsement of Obi sacrosanct, says Pan Niger Delta Forum

2023 Elections: Endorsement of Obi sacrosanct, says Pan Niger Delta Forum

Bode George, Jandor unite ahead of polls

Bode George, Jandor unite ahead of polls

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

What are Peter Obi’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Peter Obi’s biggest obstacles to victory?