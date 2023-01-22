ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu set to transform Nigeria into Africa’s first smart nation

News Agency Of Nigeria

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC flag bearer in the 2023 presidential election, has outlined his plan for a digital revolution that will transform Nigeria into Africa’s first smart nation.

Bola Tinubu
He said the APC standard bearer had set up a smart nation programme office and website to lead the change in reviving the nation with the initiative.

“This is a continuation of my plan and policies for a new Nigeria. I am in charge of the national rebirthing agenda, which aims to champion the new Nigeria of our dreams.

“This is aimed at establishing goals, such as becoming Africa’s first world-class tech-driven state and a transformation plan to become a smart nation, utilising technology to transform how our families, businesses.

“We must lead the way in envisioning, imagining and innovating in Nigeria if we are to fully appreciate the boundless opportunities that come with the smart nation and digital realities,” Audu quoted Tinubu as saying.

Audu said the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Centre for Smart Nation Initiative confirmed Tinubu as a master builder and visionary.

He said the APC flag bearer would take Nigeria to a new height, with his love for technology and creativity.

Audu disclosed that a website had been built for volunteers to sign up to become smart nation ambassadors and learn soft skills as well as help spread smart nation awareness in their neighbourhood.

He urged volunteers to register for their preferred role at www.batcentre.org to help make Nigeria a better place in 2023 and beyond.

News Agency Of Nigeria
