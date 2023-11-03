ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu pleads for free and fair elections in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa

Bayo Wahab

The President believes his party has a good chance of winning the three off-season elections in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu made the appeal on Thursday, November 2, 2023, while presenting the flag of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the candidates of his party in the upcoming election.

According to a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Tinubu presented the flag to Governor Hope Uzodinma, who is seeking a second term in Imo State, Ahmed Ododo for Kogi State and Timipre Sylva for Bayelsa State.

“All I am pleading for is for free and fair elections. I believe we will do well,” the President begged.

The President believes his party has a good chance of winning the three off-season elections, adding that the hard work of the candidates, the APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje as well as the efforts of party officials would pay off.

“I want to thank the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, who is working hard to ensure a handover to our candidate, Ahmed Ododo.

“We are happy to have Hope Uzodinma, the great hope of our party and chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum. Thank you for the good job you are doing,” Tinubu said.

The President further praised the governorship candidate in Bayelsa, Sylva, commending him on what he achieved as a former minister and ex-governor of the state.

Tinubu also expressed optimism that Uzodinma, the Governor of Imo State would emerge victorious in the November 11 governorship election.

“We are all facing this crusade for democracy, particularly in this time of elections. It is our hope, and we have Hope Uzodinma as a candidate, that we will always come out victorious,” the President wished.

