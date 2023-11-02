Tinubu presents flags to Uzodimma, Ododo, Sylva ahead of November 11 polls

Tinubu said this when he presented All Progressives Congress (APC) flags to the party’s governorship candidates for the election in Abuja on Thursday.

The candidates included Chief Timipre Sylva for Bayelsa; Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo and Alhaji Ahmed Ododo of Kogi.

“All I am pleading for is for free and fair election. I believe we will do well,” the President stated.

The President expressed optimism about the party’s chances at the off-cycle election.

He said that the collective efforts of the party officials and supporters, coupled with the track records of the candidates, would see the party through.

Pulse Nigeria

” I want to thank the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, who is working hard to ensure a handover to our candidate, Usman Ododo.

” We are happy to have Hope Uzodinma, the great hope of our party and chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum. Thank you for the good job you are doing.

”Timipre Sylva, congratulations on what you have achieved as a former governor and former minister.

”We are all facing this crusade for democracy, particularly in this time of elections. It is our hope, and we have Hope Uzodimma as a candidate, that we will always come out victorious,” he said.

Tinubu added: ”I want to thank the active national leadership of our party, the NWC, and our hardworking chairman. He is doing a good job, and I thank him very much.”

Speaking, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC National Chairman, commended the President for endorsing the candidates and for taking time out of his busy schedule to present the flags to them.

” Today Mr President has given his endorsement and also provided flags to the three gubernatorial candidates.

” That of Imo is a serving governor who is going for the second term. For Kogi, the governor has completed his two terms and he has with the concert of his people produced a gubernatorial candidate he is here with us, he is Ahmed Ododo.

” And for Bayelsa state, he was one-time governor of the state and now a gubernatorial candidate. He is ready to go for the second term of his governorship,” he said.

Pulse Nigeria

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo said the APC had campaigned vigorously in the states, adding that the public opinion was that the APC was the party to beat in states.

Uzodimma, however, said it was still a work in progress and APC would emerge victorious in the election.

He appealed to the electorate to vote massively for the APC candidates, saying the government of Imo belonged to the APC.

” As the National Chairman of our party said we are here to receive officially our flag which is the symbol of authority and mandate to represent our party in the Nov. 11 gubernatorial elections in the states of Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa.

” The ceremony has been completed and we have all received officially our flags from the leader of the party.”

Oh his part, Sylva said APC was determined and well positioned to win the Nov. 11 governorship election in Bayelsa.