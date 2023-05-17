Peter Obi says Osinbajo is a better choice for president
Obi says if APC wanted Nigeria to work, Osinbajo should have been the party's presidential candidate.
Obi made these remarks during a gathering at the London residence of Dele Momodu, a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on the occasion of Momodu's birthday on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
In a video shared on Instagram by Momodu on Wednesday, May 17, Obi can be heard discussing his eagerness to witness positive changes in Nigeria.
He openly questioned the APC's decision not to nominate Osinbajo, stating, "I'm desperate to see Nigeria work. I don't hide it any day, any time. I even confronted APC, if you want it to work, why didn't you bring Osinbajo?
"Let's have the place working for everybody so that we can have people who want to work for the country and are healthy and good."
While acknowledging that the current candidate possesses the capability to fulfil the role, Obi emphasised the need for someone who is consistently engaged with the responsibilities of leadership, remarking, "the person they brought out today, It's not as if he cannot do it... 20 years ago, maybe, because the country needs someone that's 24 hours working."
