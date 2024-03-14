ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Supreme Court upholds SDP candidate's right to inspect election materials

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Tribunal had granted an ex parte order, allowing the SDP and its governorship candidate to carry out forensic examination of all the BVAS, used in the election.

Supreme Court upholds SDP candidate's right to inspect election materials [The Cable]
Supreme Court upholds SDP candidate's right to inspect election materials [The Cable]

Recommended articles

The apex court in a unanimous decision upheld the order of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja which granted the candidate of the SDP, permission to inspect election materials.

Justice Emmanuel Agim, while delivering the judgment held that the order of the trial court was within the scope of section 146 of the Electoral Act.

The Tribunal had in November last year granted an ex parte order, allowing the SDP and its governorship candidate to carry out a forensic examination of all the Bimodal Voters Accreditation system, BVAS, used in the election, among other reliefs.

ADVERTISEMENT

But a three-member panel of justices of the Court of Appeal, led by Justice J.O.K. Oyewole, in its ruling, on March 1, 2024, set aside the inspection order. NAN reports that the apex court had stayed the execution of the orders of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, setting aside the inspection order.

However, the apex court on Thursday dismissed the decision of the Court of Appeal and upheld the decision of the trial court.

“We do not agree with the Court of Appeal. The motion was filed out of time.

"Secondly, the order of the trial court was within the scope of section 146 of the Electoral Act.

“In light of the foregoing, this appeal is allowed, and the cross-appeal dismissed with no costs,” the court held.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Identify obstacles against your advancement, Sanwo-Olu urges women judges

Identify obstacles against your advancement, Sanwo-Olu urges women judges

I didn't approve ₦20k Ramadan Support Fund - Makinde tells Oyo residents

I didn't approve ₦20k Ramadan Support Fund - Makinde tells Oyo residents

Ramadan: Cleric urges non-Muslims to stop eating in public during fasting hours

Ramadan: Cleric urges non-Muslims to stop eating in public during fasting hours

Housewives resort to grinding stones, charcoal for cooking amid poor power supply

Housewives resort to grinding stones, charcoal for cooking amid poor power supply

Confusion in court as Kogi officials, Bello deny ₦100bn fraud charges

Confusion in court as Kogi officials, Bello deny ₦100bn fraud charges

Ogun Govt says Civil Service Commission online recruitment advert is fake

Ogun Govt says Civil Service Commission online recruitment advert is fake

Supreme Court upholds SDP candidate's right to inspect election materials

Supreme Court upholds SDP candidate's right to inspect election materials

Padding doesn't apply to National assembly, just misuse of words - Akintola

Padding doesn't apply to National assembly, just misuse of words - Akintola

itel Soccer Fest: A celebration of Sportmanship on Nigerian campuses

itel Soccer Fest: A celebration of Sportmanship on Nigerian campuses

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former President Muhammadu Buhari. [Punch]

Buhari didn’t sell Nigeria’s future  —  APC replies Mutfwang

Atiku Abubakar has left the PDP on a couple of occasions in the past, but he says that's not happening anymore [PDP]

Atiku is not interested in leaving PDP

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta-Edu. [Daily Trust]

Reps urge FG to hasten probe into Edu's alleged misuse of public funds

Chief Adeniyi Akintola SAN [Independent Newspaper Nigeria]

Padding doesn't apply to National assembly, just misuse of words - Akintola