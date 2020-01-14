Come Monday, January 20, 2020, the Supreme Court will rule on the legitimate winner of the governorship election in Kano.

Following the March 9, 2019 governorship elections, there has been dispute among political stakeholders in the state, as some alleged that Abdullahi Ganduje was fraudulently declared the winner of the guber poll.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, was re-elected, overcoming his main challenger, Abba Kabir-Yusuf of the PDP by 8982 votes, after the supplementary elections were held. [Premium Times]

A seven-man panel of the apex court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, fixed January 20 as the preferred date for the final judgment, after hearing the appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Kabir Abba-Yusuf, who challenged Ganduje's victory, after contesting for re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

After losing the case at Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal, the PDP and Abba-Yusuf had approached the Supreme Court, to seek for an order overturning the lower court's decision and affirming them as the winner of the Kano governorship election.

Prior to this development, the CJN had suspended sitting in the case of seven governors.

The appeals of Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Emeka Ihedioha of Imo, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, and Samuel Ortom of Benue, were suspended by the Supreme Court, after a judge on the panel took ill.