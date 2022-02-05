Sule Lamido says he’s not sure Jonathan is still a PDP member

The governor in an interview with the BBC said he is not sure Jonathan is still a member of the opposition party because he’s not been attending the party’s activities.

The ex-president, who has been a member of the PDP since 1999, was absent at the party’s recent convention.

There have been speculations that some chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are considering fielding Jonathan as the party’s presidential candidate in 2023.

Jonathan has also been having private discussions with President Muhammadu Buhari lately at Aso Rock.

Reacting to a question on whether Jonathan is still a member of the opposition party, Lamido said, “I doubt it; he has not been attending recent activities of our party.”

Lamido also disclosed the reasons some PDP leaders visited the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo’s residence last month in Abeokuta.

He said the party chieftains were in Abeokuta to discuss ways to find a lasting solution to the problems of the country.

He said, “Since the coming of Buhari’s administration Nigeria has not been itself as all the foundations for development laid down by PDP are all destroyed by this government.

“We have no peace, no unity, no integrity, no trust and there is abject poverty and we want to change these things. So that is why we decided to go and meet Obasanjo and we did so. We spent at least two hours discussing with him.”

The ex-president, however, made it clear to his visitors that he’s done with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying he has vowed not to be a member of any political party again.