I can’t return to your party, Obasanjo tells PDP leaders

Obasanjo said this when some PDP chieftains paid him a visit on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at his residence in Abeokuta.

Pulse had earlier reported that the National Chairman of the opposition party, Iyorcha Ayu, five ex-governors of the party and some party chieftains met with the ex-president in Abeokuta.

The Vice Presidential candidate of the party in the 2019 presidential election, Peter Obi, former governors, Sule Lamido, Olusegun Mimiko, Liyel Imoke, and Donald Duke were among the PDP leaders that visited the ex-president.

Addressing the party leaders, Obasanjo said, “I’m no longer in partisan politics and there is nothing that can bring back. Anybody who wants my advice, I will always be there in the best interest of Nigeria.

“Whatever I do in my own life…because I became president on the platform of PDP, PDP will continue to be part of my life. Since the day I tore my PDP card, that was the day I ceased to be a member of PDP. That day I vowed not to be a member of any political party.

“I will continue to be a statesman.”

In his remark, Ayu told Obasanjo that “if you leave PDP, the blood of PDP will never leave you.”