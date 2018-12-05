Sokoto crowd wasn't rented - Secondus tells El-Rufai

news

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus has debunked claims by the Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai that the those who attended the party’s Sokoto rally were rented from Niger Republic.

Secondus made the clarification on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at the PDP presidential rally held in Kwara state.

On Tuesday, December 4, 2018, El-Rufai alleged the PDP had to bring people from Niger, because Sokoto residents refused to attend their rally.

Hunger in the land

At the rally, the PDP chairman also said that Nigerians are suffering from hunger and insecurity.

He called on Nigerians to vote for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking at the palace of the emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, Secondus said “The nation is currently suffering from hunger and insecurity. There is need for a competent and well experienced Nigerian to come on board to save us. As we are all aware that Nigeria is in distress and we are in dear need of a well-connected leader to rescue us.

“There is no iota of truth in the claims that the crowd that you saw during our visit to Sokoto State were people hired from Niger Republic. They are our genuine supporters and that was a clear indication that people are tired of the current government. We are here to receive your blessings and permission to talk to our people and seek their votes for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi.”

In his remarks, the Emir called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be unbiased. “Your ambition is clear, legitimate and you need the protection of God for you to move round the nation for campaigns. Nigeria is so connected and we need to respect each other. I wish you all the best and Allah’s protections always,” he added.

On his part, Senate President, Bukola Saraki thanked the monarch for receiving the PDP team.