Adebayo Shittu, the immediate past Minister of communication has said that the 2023 presidential election may be difficult for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to win without President Muhammadu Buhari on the ballot box.

He said there’s no much difference between the ruling APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in terms of ideological approach to governance.

Shittu added that the APC will find it difficult to get votes in 2023 if the party fails to put its house in order.

The former minister said this on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in Osogbo at a programme organised by Association of Veteran Journalists, Osun State branch.

He said, “There is no difference between APC and PDP in terms of ideology. I believe in the ideals of the progressives.

Speaking on the internal crisis rocking the ruling party, Shittu said if care is not taking, it would be difficult for the party to get votes in the next general elections.

Former Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu says APC is not different from the opposition party, PDP. (Punch)

Shittu, who hoped to be reappointed as a minister by Buhari in 2019, attributed the party’s victories in the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections to President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the party may not be able to get the votes it garnered in the north without him on the ballot box in 2023.

“In the last two elections, Buhari got 15million votes in each and that is because he is on the ballot.

“From the north alone he got 12 million on each occasion if APC is not careful to put its house in order for people not to be sent out from the party.

“Where will the vote come from in 2023 if the mandate of Buhari is no more on the ballot I think that’s food for thought for those who can think well.”

Shittu also spoke about the controversial third term agenda, saying it is' idiotic' for anyone to believe president Buhari is interested in such a venture.