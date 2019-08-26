Immediate past Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, says up until the last minute, he retained hopes of being reappointed into President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term cabinet.

When Senate President Ahmad Lawan reeled out the names of 43 ministerial nominees forwarded to his office by President Buhari on July 23, 2019, Shittu’s name was clearly missing.

18 ministers from Buhari’s first term team didn’t make the cut and Shittu was one of those axed.

dailypost

President Buhari’s second term cabinet consists of 14 former ministers and 29 new picks.

The septuagenarian Nigerian leader has since inaugurated his second term team; with square pegs noticeably making it into round holes, according to a host of political pundits.

"God's plan"

However, Shittu, who was trailed by controversy throughout his stint as communication minister from 2015 to 2019, tells the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that even though he was stunned at first at being left out, he has accepted his fate as God’s plan and with equanimity.

“I took it the way it came”, he says. “Of course, I expected that I will be reappointed (as a minister) but when it didn’t happen, as a Muslim, it didn’t take me five minutes before I accepted that what has come, it’s the will of God.

“And I have also found comfort in a Quranic verse when God promised that what is to come later is better than what is with you now.

“So for me, it says we must accept that there is always something better with God which he gives to his beloved.

“I see myself as a beloved of God.

“I have come a long way and I have served at the state and national levels and the experience that I have garnered over the last three and half years cannot be purchased from the stores or from the market”.

Shittu adds that as a public officer, one of his guiding principles lies in the saying that “whatever has a beginning will necessarily have an end.

“And it is not how long one stays in public office but how well you are able to distinguish yourself,” he says.

Back to being a lawyer

A lawyer by training, Shittu says his legal chamber in the nation’s capital city of Abuja will now be open for business.

He is thankful that he has something to fall back on, he says.

“I want to thank God that I am one politician who has a second address in the sense that, if I am not a minister, I will be doing some other productive things which will also contribute to national development.

“Of course, I would have wished that I have other opportunities to serve. I believe the chapter of my public service is not closed.

“By the grace of God, I will continue to be relevant in national development.

“As a lawyer of about 40 years, I now have my chambers opened in Abuja. So now, I am back in practice.

“I have been a local politician for almost 40 years before the opportunity to serve at the national level.

“I really appreciate it and I want to say that I am eternally grateful to Mr. President.

“So for me to have been in office for three and half years, I think it is a rare privilege for which I will continue to thank God and to continue to thank Mr. President,” he says.

A life in public office

Mr. Shittu was elected member of the Oyo State House of Assembly in 1979—making him the youngest lawmaker to serve in the legislature of the Southwestern state.

The former minister who skipped the annual mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), ran for the position of Governor of Oyo State in the 2019 election but was eventually disqualified by his political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His reign as minister was an uneventful, unremarkable and quiet one.