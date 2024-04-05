'Every regime has a tenure' - Rivers federal lawmaker picks between Wike, Fubara

In an exclusive interview with Pulse on Thursday, April 4, the lawmaker emphasised his belief that the people of Rivers State and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should unite behind the governor to ensure the fulfilment of his commitments and electoral mandate.

He said, "Every regime has a tenure, and that tenure is four years renewable for another four years. As we speak, there's a governor in Rivers State. That governor in Rivers State should be allowed to govern and should be encouraged to lead the people. That is my take.

"A man cannot serve two masters at the same time. You do your term and you leave, nobody has made himself. I don't want to get into the details of how we got to where we got to begining from 2013, 2014 and 2015 elections. I have been on the field. I don't like to take about myself. I have been on the field. I have an four elections in three terms amd I can tell you how we get passed those things and how we navigate through."

ADVERTISEMENT

Abiante emphasised the importance of democracy in Rivers State, highlighting that society's essence lies within its people.

He underscored that no individual holds more significance or power than the collective society.

"No one man can do it on his own, you need everybody to get things done. So, if you've done your term, take it that you've done your term. Encourage the man whose time has come to deliver onto the people the promises that has been made.

"It will be wrong of anyone to put clogs in that wheel. No man can be greater, stronger than society. It is society that builds men. Men can only advance the course of society. Men don't build society. It can only advance the cause of society," he said.

The relationship between Wike and Fubara soured following an impeachment attempt initiated by legislators loyal to the ex-governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wike, during a gathering with fellow Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors, disclosed his grievances against his successor.