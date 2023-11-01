ADVERTISEMENT
Wike breaks silence on political feud with Fubara

Ima Elijah

Wike states the importance of political base amidst internal wrangling in Rivers State.

He wants to make me politically useless – Nyesome Wike opens up on fight with Rivers governor.


Reports emerged that a discord had surfaced between Wike and his political protégé, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

The tension escalated when some members of the Rivers State House of Assembly made an unsuccessful attempt to impeach Governor Fubara, hampered by a fire incident at the legislative complex.

Addressing South-South leaders during a meeting at his office in Abuja, Minister Wike underscored the importance of preserving one's political relevance. He stated that losing one's base in politics equates to losing relevance, expressing his determination to hold onto his political structure.

"In politics, everyone wants to be politically relevant and maintain their political structure. Is it not your political structure? Will you allow anybody to just cut you out immediately? Everybody has a base. If you take my base, am I not politically irrelevant?" remarked Minister Wike.

Wike remained resolute amidst the challenges, asserting that he would not lose sleep over any attempts to tarnish his political standing. He stated the necessity of adhering to the right course of action, asserting that internal party matters should be resolved within the party's mechanisms.

"In politics, there are a lot of internal wrangling. But to come out and say 'Oh, they want to do this against me, it will not work.' I had every power then to say where this thing is going. So, when things are wrong, you ask questions. It is a party affair. The party knows how they resolve their own mechanism; it is not an ethnic affair," explained the minister.





