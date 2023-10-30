ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

What is my offence? - Fubara confirms impeachment plot against him

Ima Elijah

Fubara accused the police of shooting at him on his way to inspect the State House of Assembly Complex that was gutted by fire last night.

Fubara confirms impeachment plot [Channels TV]
Fubara confirms impeachment plot [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

The move followed the removal of House Leader Edison Ehie, who was accused of supervising the burning of the Assembly Complex the night before.

The crisis escalated rapidly when Speaker Martin Amaewhule served the impeachment notice on Governor Fubara.

The governor, visibly outraged, stormed the Assembly Complex. Fubara's supporters gathered outside the Complex, resisting the planned impeachment. Lawmakers hastily fled the premises as tear gas canisters were fired outside the building.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Fubara, addressing his supporters amidst the chaos, vehemently denied any wrongdoing. "Let them come out and tell Rivers people the offence I have committed to warrant any impeachment," he declared, promising to address the press at the appropriate time.

Finally taking time to address a crowd of supporters at the Government House gate, Fubara accused the police of shooting at him on his way to inspect the State House of Assembly Complex that was gutted by fire last night.

Fubara named a senior officer in the Rivers State Police Command as the leader of the team that was deployed to obstruct his access to the complex.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dancing around the wake of this ipeachement are reports of a rift between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who currently serves as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister. Although the exact nature of their dispute remains unclear, rumors have been making the rounds.

A report by Thisday suggets an intensified power struggle, as Fubara reportedly resists Wike's influence in the state's affairs. Despite holding the position of FCT Minister, Wike has allegedly continued to exert control over state governance, causing escalating tensions between the two leaders.

Emerging reports suggest that Fubara's attempts to assert his independence and challenge Wike's dominance have strained their relationship. It is alleged that Wike is now orchestrating a plot within the state House of Assembly to impeach the governor, further fueling the political turmoil in Rivers State.

It is worth noting that Fubara, a former Accountant General of the state, was initially chosen by Wike to serve as the governor of Rivers State, adding a complex layer to the ongoing power struggle between the two influential figures.

Adding to the Monday morning tension, the police blocked Moscow Road leading to the Assembly Complex. Lawmakers, who had convened as early as 7 a.m., suspended House Leader Edison Ehie and others loyal to the governor during a session presided over by Speaker Amaewhule.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court adjourns Naira Marley’s case over alleged cyber crime

Court adjourns Naira Marley’s case over alleged cyber crime

What is my offence? - Fubara confirms impeachment plot against him

What is my offence? - Fubara confirms impeachment plot against him

Rivers House of Assembly set ablaze, Fubara facing alledged planned impeachment

Rivers House of Assembly set ablaze, Fubara facing alledged planned impeachment

We’re cutting down cost of governance to save money - Governor Otti

We’re cutting down cost of governance to save money - Governor Otti

7 side hustles for 9-5vers with zero capital needed

7 side hustles for 9-5vers with zero capital needed

NLC to embark on mass protest in Imo over alleged violation of rights

NLC to embark on mass protest in Imo over alleged violation of rights

We're reforming economic, business environment to promote efficiency - Tinubu

We're reforming economic, business environment to promote efficiency - Tinubu

Enugu Fire Service puts out gas flare, warns against illegal drilling of boreholes

Enugu Fire Service puts out gas flare, warns against illegal drilling of boreholes

We’ve taken a principled stand against insecurity in Abia - Gov Otti

We’ve taken a principled stand against insecurity in Abia - Gov Otti

Pulse Sports

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NIMET's forecast runs through the country [PT]

Nigerians will experience dust haze, cloudiness for the next 3 days

Kate Henshaw faces backlsah for hosting Hope Uzodinma's fund raiser event

Kate Henshaw faces backlash for hosting fundraising event in support of APC

Supreme Court strikes out Atiku's forgery case against Tinubu [ChannelsTV]

BREAKING: It cannot be granted - Supreme Court strikes out Atiku's forgery case against Tinubu

Atiku, Obi, Tinubu [Legit.ng]

Supreme Court will deliver judgement in Atiku, Obi, Tinubu's case tomorrow