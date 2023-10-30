What is my offence? - Fubara confirms impeachment plot against him

The move followed the removal of House Leader Edison Ehie, who was accused of supervising the burning of the Assembly Complex the night before.

The crisis escalated rapidly when Speaker Martin Amaewhule served the impeachment notice on Governor Fubara.

The governor, visibly outraged, stormed the Assembly Complex. Fubara's supporters gathered outside the Complex, resisting the planned impeachment. Lawmakers hastily fled the premises as tear gas canisters were fired outside the building.

Governor Fubara, addressing his supporters amidst the chaos, vehemently denied any wrongdoing. "Let them come out and tell Rivers people the offence I have committed to warrant any impeachment," he declared, promising to address the press at the appropriate time.

Finally taking time to address a crowd of supporters at the Government House gate, Fubara accused the police of shooting at him on his way to inspect the State House of Assembly Complex that was gutted by fire last night.

Fubara named a senior officer in the Rivers State Police Command as the leader of the team that was deployed to obstruct his access to the complex.

Background

Dancing around the wake of this ipeachement are reports of a rift between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who currently serves as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister. Although the exact nature of their dispute remains unclear, rumors have been making the rounds.

A report by Thisday suggets an intensified power struggle, as Fubara reportedly resists Wike's influence in the state's affairs. Despite holding the position of FCT Minister, Wike has allegedly continued to exert control over state governance, causing escalating tensions between the two leaders.

Emerging reports suggest that Fubara's attempts to assert his independence and challenge Wike's dominance have strained their relationship. It is alleged that Wike is now orchestrating a plot within the state House of Assembly to impeach the governor, further fueling the political turmoil in Rivers State.

It is worth noting that Fubara, a former Accountant General of the state, was initially chosen by Wike to serve as the governor of Rivers State, adding a complex layer to the ongoing power struggle between the two influential figures.