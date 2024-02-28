ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Reps rejects bill proposing 50% votes to win presidential, governorship elections

Ima Elijah

Had this proposed system been in place during the 2023 election, Tinubu would not be president.

House-of-Reps [Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]
House-of-Reps [Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Sponsored by Awaji–Inombek Abiante, a lawmaker from Rivers State, the bill sought to amend the current simple majority system used to elect presidents and governors in Nigeria.

Under the proposed legislation, candidates would only be declared winners if they garnered over half of the total votes, especially in contests with more than two candidates.

The Constitution of Nigeria currently stipulates that to win the presidential election, a candidate must obtain at least 25% of the votes in at least two-thirds of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), alongside a simple majority overall. If no candidate meets both criteria, a run-off occurs between the top two candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Section 134 of the Constitution outlines the electoral requirements, emphasising both a majority vote and at least one-quarter of votes in two-thirds of all states for presidential candidates, with similar provisions for gubernatorial candidates.

Despite the significance of the proposed changes, the bill faced a swift rejection on the floor of the House of Representatives.

As soon as the bill was presented by Abiante and seconded by another member, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas called for a voice vote.

The bill was met with resounding opposition, with more "nays" than "ayes," leading to its immediate rejection without debate.

The expedited rejection process diverged from the usual legislative procedure, which typically involves debating the general principles of a bill before any vote takes place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Had this proposed system been in place during the 2023 election, it would have altered the outcome, particularly for candidates like President Bola Tinubu, who secured victory without obtaining a majority of total votes cast in the first ballot.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCTA clamps down on BDCs squatting in illegal shanties, structures in Wuse

FCTA clamps down on BDCs squatting in illegal shanties, structures in Wuse

This too shall pass - CAN wants Nigerians to endure economic hardship

This too shall pass - CAN wants Nigerians to endure economic hardship

Lagos govt rolls out modalities for staff to work remotely amid hardship

Lagos govt rolls out modalities for staff to work remotely amid hardship

Meter upgrade is free of charge, EEDC warns customers to beware of scammers

Meter upgrade is free of charge, EEDC warns customers to beware of scammers

He's only fighting for his people - Igboho begs FG to release Nnamdi Kanu

He's only fighting for his people - Igboho begs FG to release Nnamdi Kanu

Petrol importation reduced by 50% since subsidy removal - FG

Petrol importation reduced by 50% since subsidy removal - FG

Naira may slip to ₦4,000 against dollar by December - Ozekhome

Naira may slip to ₦4,000 against dollar by December - Ozekhome

Senate approves Tinubu's request to sack Irukera as FCCPC boss

Senate approves Tinubu's request to sack Irukera as FCCPC boss

Where Obaseki stopped, I will do more for Edo people - Ighodalo

Where Obaseki stopped, I will do more for Edo people - Ighodalo

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abure in police custody [Vanguard]

Labour Party National Chairman Abure released by police hours after arrest

Princess Islamiyat Oyefusi [Tribune Online]

Lagos deputy guber candidate who contested with Gbadebo dumps Labour Party

Ismail Moriki [Mediasmarts]

Zamfara House of Assembly moves to impeach speaker

L-R: Wike, Fubara and Tinubu [Legit.ng]

APC accuses Fubara of delaying resolutions offered by Tinubu in Rivers crisis