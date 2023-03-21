ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Police, INEC to prosecute 6 suspects for electoral malpractices in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police command in Lagos State says six out of 19 persons arrested during the gubernatorial election would be prosecuted for alleged electoral offences.

INEC to prosecute 6 suspects
INEC to prosecute 6 suspects

Recommended articles

Hundeyin said the suspects arrested were involved in 21 cases which include attack on INEC officials, vandalism and ballot box snatching.

Others are, possession of fake INEC ID card, conduct likely to cause breach of the peace, assault occasioning harm and illegal possession of firearms.

He said that four of the suspects would be prosecuted by the INEC, while two found with arms and involved in other criminal acts would be prosecuted by the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesperson said that the suspects would be transfered to Force Headquarters Abuja where they would hand some over to INEC centrally, and prosecute those whose crimes fall under the police.

Hundeyin said that others paraded include two who were allegedly involved in violence at Abule-Ado in Amuwo-Odofin area of Lagos and a suspected cultist.

He said that three suspected kidnappers, who allegedly confessed to have collected about N20.7 million ransom from victims were also arrested and paraded.

The image maker said that two other suspects allegedly stole a truck parked by its driver, which was carrying a brand new car belonging to the American Embassy in Lagos.

Hundeyin said that the suspects were arrested while trying to sell off the truck with the car at the cost of about N5 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The truck will be handed over to the U.S. Embassy, while the suspects would be charged to court,” he said.

He said that two suspected robbers, using Lagos commercial bus to rob prospective passengers were also being paraded.

The image maker alleged that the suspects stole the victims’ phones with a view to using the SIM Cards to buy credit or transfered the money in the victims’ accounts.

He advised members of the public to always lock their SIM cards, as the suspects confessed that they were unable to use such cards.

Hundeyin said that the suspects would be charged to court at the completion of their investigations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Alex Otti Abia hails INEC’s suspension of collation in Abia

Alex Otti Abia hails INEC’s suspension of collation in Abia

Police, INEC to prosecute 6 suspects for electoral malpractices in Lagos

Police, INEC to prosecute 6 suspects for electoral malpractices in Lagos

Sultan congratulates Sokoto State Governor-elect Aliyu

Sultan congratulates Sokoto State Governor-elect Aliyu

5 prayers Obi seeks in his petition to tribunal against Tinubu’s victory

5 prayers Obi seeks in his petition to tribunal against Tinubu’s victory

APC wins 11 of 24 Assembly seats in Nasarawa

APC wins 11 of 24 Assembly seats in Nasarawa

Soludo congratulates Tinubu, says Nigeria needs healing

Soludo congratulates Tinubu, says Nigeria needs healing

Obi files petition to tribunal to challenge Tinubu’s victory

Obi files petition to tribunal to challenge Tinubu’s victory

Cross River governor- elect extends hands of fellowship to opponents

Cross River governor- elect extends hands of fellowship to opponents

Police warn against breach of peace in Zamfara

Police warn against breach of peace in Zamfara

Pulse Sports

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aisha Binani. [Twitter:@realaishabinani]

Binani on her way to becoming Nigeria's first female governor-elect

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

2023 Governorship Elections.(Pulse)

Live updates of Nigeria's governorship elections results

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election