Peter Obi won't celebrate 62nd birthday due to Nigeria's 'deplorable' state

In a series of tweets, Obi expressed his gratitude to God for His infinite mercies but reaffirmed his decision of over 20 years not to celebrate his birthdays in the present state of the nation.

Instead, he urged his friends, members of the Labour Party, OBIdient Family, and supporters who wished to celebrate him to direct their generosity towards those in need, particularly in the midst of the ongoing difficult times.

Obi suggested visiting hospitals, orphanages, homes for the aged, and people with disabilities to offer generous gifts. Additionally, he encouraged support for schools in remote areas by providing them with basic amenities. For those willing to contribute further, he urged them to visit various Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps across the country.

The former governor emphasised that the sacrifices for a better Nigeria should begin with the leaders and well-placed individuals. He expressed grave concerns about the prevailing insecurity, violence, and bloodshed in the country, citing recent incidents in Mangu LGA, Plateau State, and Akpuuna, Diom communities in Ukum LGA, Benue State.

Obi stated that he wishes to celebrate in a "New Nigeria" where the lives and properties of citizens are secure, a productive Nigeria that creates opportunities for the youths, and a Nigeria that works for all citizens, bringing a sense of pride to Nigerians.