Peter Obi will not divide Nigeria if elected president – Northern elders

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed is the older brother to Peter Obi's running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed are the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates of the Labour Party respectively. (PG)
The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has assured Nigerians that the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi won’t divide the country if elected.

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the spokesman of NEF, also noted that Nigeria will not be divided if Obi fails in the 2023 presidential election.

He pointed out that no presidential candidate would divide the country if elected in 2023.

Baba-Ahmed was reacting to a Twitter user who said he was scared the LP presidential candidate will divide the country if elected president.

The Twitter user @AnthonyAnya33, wrote: “I understand why you’re scared… he will divide the country but ask yourself what if he fails to win do you think the country will remain one?”

Reacting, Baba-Ahmed wrote: “I am afraid you are wrong on both counts. Not Obi, no candidate will divide the country when he becomes President, unless he deliberately chooses to govern in a manner that infinitely dwarfs the current administration’s record.

“The country will not divide if Obi does not win either.”

