Peter Obi believes Nigeria needs urgent deliverance

The former Anambra State Governor stated this during his speech at the Labour Party Presidential rally attended by a mammoth crowd at the Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos, Plateau State on Friday, January 20, 2023.

According to Obi, Nigeria is currently passing through challenges that require urgent deliverance to resolve them.

He lamented how Nigeria suddenly become the poverty capital of the world while promising to rejig the economy of the country, eradicate poverty and also restore the lost hopes of an average Nigerian, if given the chance to lead.

Obi's words: “It is a shock that Nigeria become poverty capital of the world through bad leadership. A vote for Obi/Dati will restore the lost hope. The two of us are educated, Nigeria should look at the pedigrees and backgrounds of all the candidates and choose the right candidate. We are the most qualified of all the candidates.

“2023 is not the turn of anyone but the turn of all Nigeria for credible leadership, it is the turn of Nigeria to take their destiny into their hands. I am contesting because I am a Nigerian. There’s no difference between the rich and the poor, the both go to the same market, we shall bridge the gap if elected.”