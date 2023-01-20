ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Peter Obi believes Nigeria needs urgent deliverance

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi said the challenges the country is currently passing through require urgent deliverance.

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:PeterObi]
Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:PeterObi]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The former Anambra State Governor stated this during his speech at the Labour Party Presidential rally attended by a mammoth crowd at the Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos, Plateau State on Friday, January 20, 2023.

According to Obi, Nigeria is currently passing through challenges that require urgent deliverance to resolve them.

He lamented how Nigeria suddenly become the poverty capital of the world while promising to rejig the economy of the country, eradicate poverty and also restore the lost hopes of an average Nigerian, if given the chance to lead.

Obi's words: “It is a shock that Nigeria become poverty capital of the world through bad leadership. A vote for Obi/Dati will restore the lost hope. The two of us are educated, Nigeria should look at the pedigrees and backgrounds of all the candidates and choose the right candidate. We are the most qualified of all the candidates.

“2023 is not the turn of anyone but the turn of all Nigeria for credible leadership, it is the turn of Nigeria to take their destiny into their hands. I am contesting because I am a Nigerian. There’s no difference between the rich and the poor, the both go to the same market, we shall bridge the gap if elected.

The Labour Party presidential candidate also assured the people of Plateau State that his government will restore the lost glory of the state and make it a tourist destination in Africa.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP suspends Nnamani, Fayose's son over support for Tinubu

PDP suspends Nnamani, Fayose's son over support for Tinubu

Peter Obi believes Nigeria needs urgent deliverance

Peter Obi believes Nigeria needs urgent deliverance

Tinubu slept through presidential candidates meeting - Sowore

Tinubu slept through presidential candidates meeting - Sowore

We've not increased petrol price, FG debunks rumour

We've not increased petrol price, FG debunks rumour

JUST IN: Nationwide census to hold after elections - NPC

JUST IN: Nationwide census to hold after elections - NPC

Gov. Abiodun mourns death of 1st Nigerian Professor of Medicine

Gov. Abiodun mourns death of 1st Nigerian Professor of Medicine

Unilorin inducts 52 graduands as Pharmacists

Unilorin inducts 52 graduands as Pharmacists

Police rescue abducted Plateau traditional ruler, arrest 2 suspects

Police rescue abducted Plateau traditional ruler, arrest 2 suspects

2023: PDP State Treasurer dumps party in Sokoto

2023: PDP State Treasurer dumps party in Sokoto

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oby-Ezekwesili

'Aproko' – Atiku fires Ezekwesili

Peter Obi.

Peter Obi fires back at Saraki

Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi. (PRNigeria)

Peter Obi: Kwankwaso finally spills why he cannot work with Labour Party

Aisha Yesufu. [Vanguard]

Aisha Yesufu reveals her role in Peter Obi’s administration