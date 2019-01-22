The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Nigerians to vote for its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to the party, Atiku is agile and he has shown commitment to tackle the challenges facing Nigeria.

Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP’s spokesman, made this known during an interview with Vanguard.

According to him, the 2019 presidential election is a choice between competence and incompetence.

“We say it is a choice between progress and retrogression; between competence and incompetence. The policy document of our candidate which is in public domain is clearly on how the administration of our incoming President will reposition this country, how the states will be empowered to be more productive and less dependent on federal allocation while not forgetting the massive incentives for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, SMEs.

“So, when the All Progressives Congress, APC, ask for your votes, ask them what happened to the three million jobs they promised annually. Ask their Presidential candidate who said subsidy payment was a fraud why he is now paying subsidy on the Premium Motor Spirit, PMS. Please ask them why after deceiving a good number of Nigerians that they will restructure the country, they suddenly developed cold feet on assumption of office,” Ologbondiyan added.

Warns INEC

The PDP spokesman also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the care readers function properly during the elections.

Ologbondiyan also criticised President Buhari for refusing to sign the 2018 Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.

He said: “When you hear that card readers have been upgraded, it gives you a sense of fulfillment that the process is getting better but then; why was the electoral act not signed? That was an opportunity missed because if virtually everything under the sun is going digital, we can’t afford to lag too far behind other democracies in the world.

“But we counsel the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to walk its talk by ensuring that card readers for the polls work optimally across the country during the elections. This time, excuses that card readers functioned in some parts and failed in others will not be acceptable to Nigerians. We don’t deserve another four years in the dark and we can’t certainly afford a fresh tenure of pain, anguish and hunger.”

Plans to disrupt polls

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has alleged that members of the opposition are planning to disrupt the upcoming elections.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed made the allegation while speaking to newsmen on Monday, January 21, 2019.

The minister also revealed that the government has taken steps to counter the plot.