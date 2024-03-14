ADVERTISEMENT
PDP probes alleged ₦3.7trn budget padding to uncover facts swept under carpet

The party described the suspension as a desperate move to suppress investigation and conceal the truth.

Debo Ologunagba [Punch]
The PDP said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba in Abuja.

Ologunagba said that the investigation would help to unravel the circumstances leading to the suspension of Sen. Abdul Ningi (PDP-Bauchi) by the Senate, saying that Ningi was suspended without a detailed inquest into the alleged budget padding raised by him.

He described the suspension as a desperate move to suppress investigation, conceal and sweep the facts under the carpet. He said that the Senate should have referred the matter to the appropriate Standing Committee for an open investigation in line with its extant rules.

“The PDP calls for an independent investigation into the allegation that a staggering 3.7 trillion was discreetly inserted into the 2024 budget for alleged non-existent projects,“ he said.

The Senate had on Tuesday suspended Ningi for three months after he alleged that the 2024 budget was padded with ₦3.7 trillion by the National Assembly.

