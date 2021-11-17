PDP tackles Gov Akeredolu for appointing his son as Director-General of an agency

Babajide was appointed as the head the agency on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Reacting to the development, the PDP in a statement by its spokesperson, Kennedy Peretei on Wednesday said, Babajide’s appointment was part of the grand design to finally empty the state’s treasury.

The statement reads in part, “The recent appointment of Babajide Akeredolu, a biological son of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN as the Director-General of Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPMIU) is a flagrant abuse of office and affront on the people of Ondo State,”

“The name Babajide Akeredolu became known in Ondo state when the State’s funds were used to procure a marriage for him in Colorado, USA, after the same marriage was consummated in Owo, his father’s birthplace. He has since assumed authority as part of the triad of the reign of father, wife and son.

“The appointment as DG of PPMIU for Babajide, a young man who carries on as though, he was the person voted for as Governor is part of the grand design to finally empty the treasury of the State before Akeredolu returns to Ibadan.”

The party also said governor Akeredolu and his immediate family are bent on living fat on the lean resources of the people of Ondo state.

“There is no further proof of Akeredolu’s insensitivity to the plight of the people, when within two years of tenure, he organized three lavish weddings for his children, all in foreign lands — In Mauritius, Canada, and Colorado, USA”, the party said.