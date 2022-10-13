RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

“PDP Elders” want Abubakar to revisit presidential campaign council’s composition

News Agency Of Nigeria

A political support group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to revisit the composition of the Presidential Campaign Council.

Atiku (VanguardNGR)
Atiku (VanguardNGR)

The group stated that this became necessary to avoid the mistake made in 2019 where the Director-General of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation, Chief Gbenga Daniel, defected to another party.

Read Also

The group stated in a protest letter to Abubakar that he should make Chief Raymond Dokpesi the Director-General of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation (APCO) 2023.

The group which goes by the name “Elders Forum for Atiku 2023’’ titled its letter to Abubakar as: “Protest against the composition of directors in the national campaign management committee.’’

The letter was signed by its National Coordinator, Pa Lawrence Okojie and the National Secretary, Mr A.K Peters.

It stated in the letter that its attention had been drawn to the list of the newly-appointed directors in the National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC).

“We, the Elders Forum for Atiku 2023 write to protest the composition of the Directors and Deputy Directors at the NCMC.

“We strongly believe that proper considerations were not taken in arriving at these appointments as not all the Deputy Directors-General are duly committed in the matter.

“We believe that competence, loyalty, sincerity, experience and resilience in the struggle should be the essential ingredients that should have been considered in the selection of directors and deputy directors of the NCMC.

“We therefore strongly request that His Excellency should revisit these developments and do the needful to spare us a “Gbenga Daniel Part 2’’ in this 2023 presidential run,’’ the group stated.

It advised Abubakar to ensure that a person of repute such as Chief Raymond Dokpesi is appointed the Director-General Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation (APCO) 2023.

It added that the group believed in the capacity of Dokpesi to mobilise and work with everyone for the success of the PDP at the 2023 general elections.

“It is on record that from national sensitisation to the success at the presidential primary, the galvanising role of Dokpesi as leader of the Presidential Technical Committee cannot be undermined moving forward,’’ it added.

Okojie, who led members of the forum in a protest to submit the letter at the Abuja residence of Abubakar on Wednesday, told newsmen that the PDP needed Dokpesi to coordinate the affairs of APCO.

He said that even before anyone identified with the Abubakar presidential ambition, Dokpesi took it upon himself to mobilise support for the candidate and carried everyone along.

Okojie said that the forum with its coordinators in all the 36 states and members across the grassroots was ready to work in all the polling units for the success of Abubakar.

The National Women Leader of the forum, Deborah Makinwa, said they needed Dokpesi to continue where he stopped.

Makinwa who said that she had been supporting Abubakar from Zero party to now, urged him to employ more women into his campaign council.

Some of the inscriptions on the banners carried by the protesters were “we want Dokpesi to remain the champion of the presidential campaign’’, “activate the presidential campaign without delay’’, “allow the D-Gs to choose their Deputy Directors’’.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

“PDP Elders want Abubakar to revisit presidential campaign council’s composition

“PDP Elders” want Abubakar to revisit presidential campaign council’s composition

We are considering more borrowing from IMF, debt restructuring - FG

We are considering more borrowing from IMF, debt restructuring - FG

Kano Assembly approves renaming of state varsity after Aliko Dangote

Kano Assembly approves renaming of state varsity after Aliko Dangote

Why I rejected offer to be Obi’s running mate – Former Deputy Governor of Sokoto

Why I rejected offer to be Obi’s running mate – Former Deputy Governor of Sokoto

INEC Chairman says insecurity may hamper elections in North-West, South-East

INEC Chairman says insecurity may hamper elections in North-West, South-East

Sanwo-Olu unveils 30-year development plan, signs wealth, civil bills

Sanwo-Olu unveils 30-year development plan, signs wealth, civil bills

Leaders must focus on common good — Osinbajo’s aide

Leaders must focus on common good — Osinbajo’s aide

2023: Sanwo-Olu begins campaign for 2nd term

2023: Sanwo-Olu begins campaign for 2nd term

CUPP accuses APC of plot to remove INEC chairman, tamper with BVAS

CUPP accuses APC of plot to remove INEC chairman, tamper with BVAS

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Jandor Vs Sanwo-Olu

Lagos 2023: Jandor and Sanwo-Olu drag space on Third Mainland Bridge

Rev Father Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry Enugu (Daily Post)

Father Mbaka speaks on prophecy against Peter Obi’s presidency

Aisha Yesufu. [Vanguard]

'If you do anyhow, you go see anyhow' - Aisha Yesufu tells Peter Obi

Senator Elisha Abbo represents Adamawa North in the upper legislative chamber (Abbo's media reps)

APC expels Senator Abbo for criticising Tinubu's Muslim-Muslim ticket